Circe is named as the possible villain of ‘Wonder Woman 3’

posted on 01/07/2022 16:24



(credit: Warner/Disclosure)

Wonder Woman 3 is already being developed by Warner. The film continues to be produced by Patty Jenkins, who also headed the first two with star Gal Gadot.

While filming does not begin, the public speculates on the internet, and many point out that Circe will be the villain of the plot. According to Insider, the sorceress will be the threat that Wonder Woman will need to face on her new journey.

Circe first appeared in the 37th issue of the heroine’s comics in 1949, a landmark period in Wonder Woman’s adventures. She is considered one of Diana Prince’s most powerful enemies and also one of the most beloved by fans.

The villain is inspired by the Greek goddess of the same name, the sorceress and goddess has abilities such as raising the dead, teleportation, altering minds, changing reality with spells and telepathy, among others.