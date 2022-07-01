Claro decides to call pure 5G 5G+ and prepares launch in Brasília – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

The 3.5 GHz frequency has not yet been released for use with 5G, but the clear announced that it is ready to launch its new network in Brasília (DF). The operator decided to call the pure version of the fifth generation 5G+ and released the list of compatible devices, but there is inconsistency in the information about plans able to use the new 5G Standalone.

Claro prepares to launch 5G (Image: Vitor Pádua / Tecnoblog)

5G+?!?

5G barely arrived in Brazil, but Claro’s marketing decided to adopt the brand 5G+. The plus symbol is usually used in technology developments, but the operator decided to adopt it both for 5G NSA (Non-Standalone, with a shared core with 4G) and 5G SA (Standalone, with a 100% network dedicated to 5G).

Claro will also use the 2.3 GHz frequency in 5G. However, the operator does not have a national license for this band, and the Northeast region and the states of Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo and Rio de Janeiro will only be able to use the service with 3.5 GHz.

In addition to pure 5G, Claro also has 5G DSS available in 35 cities. This standard uses dynamic frequency sharing with the 4G network, but has lower performance and speeds than the standards that are yet to be activated.

To launch the network, Claro is still waiting for the release of Gaispi, the group responsible for cleaning the 3.5 GHz band. Initial coverage in Brasília comprises Plano Piloto and Lago Sul:

Initial coverage of Claro’s 5G SA in Brasília (Image: Reproduction / Claro)

After all, will it be necessary to change the plan to use 5G SA?

The information disclosed by Claro is not consistent. In the press release, the operator informs that customers will not need to change plans to use 5G:

As with the DSS release, adoption will be transparent and without requiring any contract changes. The customer just needs to have an active Claro plan and a compatible cell phone to start using the new 5G+.

Claro press release

However, this is not the same information found on Claro’s website. Both the list of compatible devices and the FAQ section inform you that, in order to use 5G SA, you must have a compatible plan and change your SIM card:

Claro website informs restriction for the use of 5G SA (Image: Reproduction)

O technoblog questioned Claro about the inconsistency and the details for changing the chip, but received no response until the article was published.

Claro prepared plan for 5G SA

O technoblog obtained access to the regulation of a new Claro cellular plan that is not yet available on the operator’s website. Claro Post 5G SA has a monthly price of BRL 159.99 (or BRL 149.99 for payment with automatic debit) and has a data allowance of 50 GB.

Claro’s 5G plan regulation (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

The regulation of Claro Post 5G SA does not present a franchise for videos or any mention of free access to applications and social networks. On current postpaid plans, customers have free access to Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Waze, as well as an extra data package to use with YouTube, Netflix, HBO Max and other streaming services.

Claro Post 5G SA plan prices (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

The text informs the maximum download speed of 10 Mb/s and 1 Mb/s upload on 5G network. It’s little, but that doesn’t usually mean that the client will be restricted to 10 Mb/s; 4G plans always report a speed of 5 Mb/s in contracts, while in practice it is possible to achieve much greater results.

Claro’s 5G contractual speeds (Image: Reproduction/Tecnoblog)

Claro will have three 5G standards in operation, but not all devices have compatibility with all modes.

Check out the list released by Claro:

Technology 5G compatible devices 5G DSS only Nokia G50 5G DSS and 5G NSA only Motorola Moto Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Moto Edge

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Pro

Motorola Moto G50 5G

Motorola Moto G71 5G

Motorola Moto G 5G

Motorola Moto G 100

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Apple iPhone 12 Mini, 12, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Mini, 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max full compatibility

5G DSS, 5G NSA and 5G SA Motorola Moto Edge 20

Motorola Moto G 200 5G

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Pro 5G

Motorola Moto Edge 30

Motorola Moto G62

Motorola Moto G82

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

The list of devices is strange: it makes no sense that the Galaxy S22 line does not support 5G SA, as the predecessor Galaxy S21 line is listed as compatible.

It also doesn’t make sense that the iPhone lineup doesn’t have 5G SA compatibility. Several foreign operators support these devices with the technology.

A software update may resolve this, as the hardware of several of the listed devices is 5G SA compatible. O technoblog questioned Claro about the eligibility of smartphones, but the operator did not send a response until the publication of the article.

