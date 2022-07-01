Clint Eastwood wins 2nd lawsuit against fraudulent company



Photo: Publicity/Warner Bros. / Modern Popcorn

Actor Clint Eastwood was awarded $2 million for the lawsuit against makers of the drug cannabidiol (CDB*) who infringed on his trademark. The lawsuits were filed in 2020 after companies misused his image to link him to the drug.

This is already the second verdict in Eastwood’s favor in a pair of lawsuits he has filed against the false endorsements.

The ruling issued last Sunday (24/06) describes that the compensation “is a reasonable representation of the fair market value for the services of Mr. Eastwood in lending his influential and well-known name to a campaign”.

In addition, the ruling alleges that Norok Innovation perpetuated an online scam and appropriated the actor’s fame to drive traffic to a retail site.

Eastwood’s first win came in October 2021, when the star received around $6.1 million in damages against Mediatonas UAB – a Lithuanian company that published a fake interview to endorse the products.

In the suit, Eastwood made it clear that while he was not against “this legitimate industry,” he does not do business with, nor has he ever talked to, any of the companies involved in the fraud, and that he did not endorse the products “under any circumstances.”

Throughout his career, Eastwood has fought numerous legal battles to protect his image outside of Hollywood movies. The same situation occurred with Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres.

*CBD is a non-psychoactive compound in cannabis and is also derived from the hemp plant. Legalized in the US in 2018, it is used to treat conditions such as pain, insomnia, and anxiety.