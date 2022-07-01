Co-creator of Ms. Marvel Explains Episode Four’s Twist

Sana Amanat, co-creator of Ms. Marvel, explained the surprising ending of episode 4 of the Disney+ series, which aired this week on the streaming platform.

The never-before-seen episode sees Kamala traveling to Karachi, Pakistan, at the request of her grandmother Sana (Samina Ahmad) after a vision they received in the last episode when Najma (Nimra Bucha), leader of the ClanDestines, tried to wear the bracelet.

In Pakistan, Kamala uncovers clues to her great-grandmother Aisha’s (Mehwish Hayat) past and family background as Djinns, as well as facing off against Najma and the ClanDestines, which causes her to be transported back in time to 1947 India after receiving a blow to your bracelet.

In an interview with EW, Amanat comments on why Kamala’s past and her family came into the picture, and how important it is for the character’s future:

“I always find it interesting to understand the different worlds you belong to and what your relationship is to all of them. of, and the story behind it all. It really gives you, not necessarily a sense of who you really are, but it gives you the tools to be able to decide what kind of person you want to be.”

Therefore, facing her origins will be essential for Kamala to understand her identity not only as a born and raised in the United States, but as a new heroine.

Ms. Marvel is on Disney+

Kamala Khan is known as Captain Marvel’s biggest fan. Unexpectedly, the girl gains powers through a bracelet and begins to act against crime.

The series by Ms. Marvel is linked with WandaVision and Captain Marvel 2, or The Marvels.

The heroine will be in the long-awaited Marvel movie. At the same time, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who appears in WandaVision, also returns in the sequel.

The Disney+ series tells the origins of Ms. Marvel. Brie Larson is expected to appear as Carol Danvers.

Ms. Marvel has already premiered on Disney+, with new episodes on Wednesdays.

