Covid-19: Brazil has been among the 5 countries with the most deaths for 8 weeks, WHO points out | coronavirus

A bulletin from the World Health Organization (WHO) released this Wednesday (29) pointed out that Brazil has been among the 5 countries with the most deaths from Covid-19 in the world for 8 weeks . The country also appears for 4 weeks among those with the highest number of cases.

From the week of May 2 to 8, the country appears among those that have lost the most lives to the disease, according to the WHO’s weekly surveys. During this entire period, the United States were the ones with the highest number of deaths..

China, Russia and Italy were also among the 5 countries with the most deaths in the last five weeks.

In the week of June 20th to 26th, 1,313 deaths from the disease in Brazil, according to WHO monitoring. The number corresponds to about 15% of the more than 8,500 deaths recorded worldwide in the last week, according to the WHO.

Covid: countries with the most deaths between June 20 and 26 Source: WHO

already the cases known in Brazilian territory totaled almost 350 thousand in the last week – the third largest number in the world, behind only the United States (with more than 700 thousand cases) and Germany (with more than 500 thousand).

Covid: countries with the most cases between June 20 and 26 Source: WHO

The country appears among the 5 with the most cases from the week of May 30 to June 5. During this period, the United States was also the country with the highest number of cases. Brazil ranked fourth every week, with Germany, Italy, China, France and Australia also among those with the most cases.

The WHO warned of the trend of increasing cases of the disease worldwide for the third consecutive week.

Worldwide, an 18% increase in the number of cases was seen, with the Eastern Mediterranean region leading the percentage growth with a 47% increase. The region encompasses 21 countries in the Middle East, including those in the Gulf and some in North Africa.

Europe saw a 33% increase in cases, and Southeast Asia, 32%. The Americas had a 14% percentage increase in cases. Africa and the Western Pacific had, respectively, declines of 39% and 3%.