Cryptocurrency Queen Joins FBI Most Wanted List

The FBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the United States, added this Friday, 1, the fugitive Ruja Ignatova to your list of the 10 most wanted people in the world. Known as the “Queen of Cryptocurrencies”, she is accused of scamming the virtual currency.

The Bulgarian woman, believed to be in her 40s, is wanted for her alleged role in running a cryptocurrency scam known as OneCoin. The FBI says the fugitive used the scheme to steal more than $4 billion from her victims.

She has been missing since 2017, when US authorities signed an arrest warrant for the suspect.

In 2014, OneCoin started offering commissions to buyers if they sold the coin to more people. However, FBI agents say the currency had no value and was never protected by the blockchain technology used by other cryptocurrencies.

According to claims made by federal prosecutors, it was essentially a pyramid scheme disguised as cryptocurrency.

“She timed her scheme perfectly, capitalizing on the frenzied speculation of the cryptocurrency’s early days,” said Damian Williams, Manhattan’s top federal prosecutor.

The FBI adds fugitives to its most wanted list when it believes the general public can help track them down. An office notice posted on Thursday 30th offered a $100,000 reward for any information leading to Ignatova’s arrest. She was also charged with wire fraud and securities fraud.

The Queen of Cryptocurrencies is the only woman on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted list.

One of the reasons why Ignatova is so difficult to track down is that she disappeared with at least $500 million, helping her go into hiding. She is also believed to have high quality fake ID documents and changed her appearance.

Ignatova was last seen boarding a flight from Bulgaria to Greece in 2017 and has been missing since.

The scheme began with a message about “an unmissable investment opportunity”. Afterwards, those interested were directed to webinars about OneCoin, which lasted about an hour and were filled with enthusiasm about how the new cryptocurrency could make a fortune.

Victims said it took months for them to realize it was all a hoax.

