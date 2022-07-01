Dakota Johnson loved getting naked in 50 Shades of Gray

The actress Dakota Johnson revealed that the reason that led her to shoot the franchise films 50 shades of gray it was her interest in getting naked.

She told Vanity Fair that she “loves being a sexual person” and that she was interested in “making those big nude movies,” which attracted her to the lead role. Anastasiawho lives a sadomasochistic relationship with the character of Jamie Dornan, Christian Grey.

Not all things turned out as expected

Johnson revealed, however, that not all things turned out exactly as she was hoping they would.

According to her, the experience felt a little “psychotic” and she wouldn’t have made the film if she’d known about it before.

“I signed up to do a very different version of the movie we ended up doing. If I had known at the time that it would be like this, I don’t think anyone would have done that. Everyone would have thought, ‘Oh, this is psychotic.’” she said.

Anyway, the artist explained that have no regrets for her work, which was an opportunity to make her better known to the general public.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of regret. But no, I don’t regret it.”

Actress says that the author of the books made the biggest mess behind the scenes of 50 Shades of Gray: “cheesy”

She explained that most of the problems were caused by the author of the books, EL Jamessince she had plenty of control over the entire creative process and ended up conflicting with the thoughts of the director and the studio.

“She had a lot of creative control, all day, every day, and she just required certain things to happen. There were parts of the books that just wouldn’t work in a movie, like the internal monologue, which was incredibly corny at times. It wouldn’t work to say it out loud. It was always a battle.”, explained the actress about the writer’s demands. “It turned out to be something crazy. We did the shots for the movie that [James, a autora] wanted to do, and then we would do the shots of the movie that we wanted to do. the night before, I rewrote scenes with old dialogue so I could add a line here and there. It was chaos the whole time.”

