Dakota Johnson received grandmother’s doll in a coffin as a gift from Alfred Hitchcock Rolling Stone

Dakota Johnson recalled Alfred Hitchcock’s relationship with his grandmother and how it affected her acting career

Dakota Johnson commented on the “disturbing obsession” of Alfred Hitchcook him with her grandmother, the actress Tippi Hedren. the star of Fifty Shades of grey(2015) revealed that the director sent it to her mother, Melanie Griffitha grandma doll in a Christmas present coffin.

“What happened to my grandmother was horrible because Hitchcock was a tyrant,” said Johnson in an interview with vanity fair (via Folha de S. Paulo). For an actress, this could have harmed her grandmother’s career. “He was talented and prolific – and important in terms of art – but power can poison people,” she added.

Hitchcock and hedren worked together in The birds (1963) and Marnie, Confessions of a ThiefThe (1964) and director tried a romantic approach, which was refused by the actress in this way, for it would have threatened to destroy her career.

“It’s alarming and dark and very, very sad for that little girl. She was an amazing actress and [Hitchcock] prevented her from having a career,” said Johnson. The actress also commented on the film The Girl (2012), which was very difficult to watch with the family as it portrayed the relationship between her grandmother and the director.

Dakota Johnson responds to criticism after Johnny Depp and Amber Heard affair

Dakota Johnson opened up about the comments he’s received since the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in an interview with vanity fair. The actress went viral on social media with a video from 2015, where she appears at a press conference with depp at the Venice Film Festival.

At the time, the actors were promoting the film. crime alliance (2015) and in the video Johnson comments on the actor’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he explains what caused the bruise. the fingers of depp were an important part of the trial, as he claimed that heard cut them with the end of a vodka bottle during a fight.

“I was like, ‘For God’s sake, why? Why am I involved in this?,” the actress told vanity fair. “I don’t remember that, but please get me out of it. Don’t let this go any further. Can you imagine, oh my God, if I was called to the witness stand? I can’t believe people are watching [o julgamento] like a program. It’s like a courtroom drama and my heart breaks. It’s so, so, so crazy. Humans are so weird. The internet is a wild place.”