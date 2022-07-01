Dilsinho becomes one of the most listened to singers in the history of Spotify Brazil

With three songs, dilsinho is in the ranking of the 100 most listened to songs in the history of Spotify Brazil. The success “Baby Meet Me” appears in 4th place, “Mother in law” in 73rd and “Bad Business” in 95th on the list, which considers from the arrival of the platform in the country, in 2014, until June 10, 2022, according to data from Spotify Charts and the website Kworb.

With that, the singer-songwriter is known as the name of the new generation of pagode, is the only follow-up artist on the list. The ranking only evaluates the audiences of the songs by users in Brazil and not the global total of each track.

Brazilian music dominates the ranking, with 94 national tracks and only six international ones. The five most present styles are sertanejo, with 55 songs, followed by forró (14), pop (13), funk (8) and rap (7). Most of the top ranked songs are from 2021, including “Baby Meet Me”from Dilsinho and Matheus Fernandeswhich appears in the 4th position with 195,586,414 listens.

“Mother in law”launched in 2020, by Dilsinho and Henrique & Julian, has 118,333,523 auditions. Already “Bad Business”, from 2018, appears with 110,288,242. As Spotify has grown a lot in Brazil recently, the latest tracks have gained more audience.

