Dissatisfied with reinforcements, Jorge Sampaoli leaves Olympique de Marseille | french football

Coach Jorge Sampaoli will not be the captain of Olympique de Marseille in the 2022/23 season. The French club made official the departure of the Argentine coach on Friday, citing “common agreement” on the decision. However, the newspaper “L’Équipe”, says that the coach chose to leave because he was dissatisfied with the performance of Olympique in the transfer window.

– We are satisfied with the progress made and the emotions experienced together, but after a long reflection, the two parties, acting in the interests of the Olympique de Marseille project, have agreed to put an end to this phase. The club will now start a new cycle that will form part of the continuity of the sports policy implemented by President Pablo Longoria since his arrival – says the statement from Olympique.

Sampaoli was not even in the club’s CT in the morning, when he would lead the third day of pre-season training, showing that the decision has been made. He still has a year left on his contract with the Marseille team, which will play in the Champions League this season, after securing the spot in 2021/22 under the Argentine – with Sampaoli, Olympique were French runners-up.

The text, which speaks of a “joint decision”, highlights that Sampaoli was a personal choice of President Longoria and praises the Argentine’s work, such as his “game philosophy and conquering state of mind”, which led the team to the Champions League. . The club also “sincerely and warmly” thanks the coach for his work. The president of Olympique will grant a press conference this Friday.

So far, Olympique has only managed to sign defenders Isaak Touré, coming from Le Havre, in addition to Samuel Gigot, who was signed at the beginning of the year. Sampaoli would have expected to bring in big names precisely because the team got the spot in Europe’s main club tournament.

This is not the first time that Sampaoli has left a club before the end of his contract and amid complaints about reinforcements. The controversial Argentine coach on several occasions went public to say that his requests were not met by the boards – what happened, for example, in Santos, in 2019.