Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: madness, madness, madness

When was the last time you saw madness? The Master of the Mystic Arts returns for more multiversal meddling in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a superhero film that sees acclaimed Sam Raimi return to the genre for the first time in 15 years. After Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) accidentally opens a portal to the multiverse in Spider-Man: No Return Home, he must keep a young woman, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), safe from the threats facing her across the universes. This film is a cinematic powerhouse that pulls no punches, going out of its way to create a superhero experience unlike any other.

We are living in a golden age of superhero cinema. Over the past few months, we’ve seen Spider-Man’s worlds collide, Batman’s emotions, and we’ve seen Jared Leto turn into a vampire for some ungodly reason. While Marvel could easily have reached its peak with Avengers: Endgame, Kevin Feige proved to have more than a few tricks up his sleeve to keep audiences glued to their seats. Like most Marvel movies, this is a movie you can’t look away from when it starts, as the opening scene takes us straight into the multiverse.

From the start, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is visually amazing. The original Doctor Strange was an excuse for Marvel to show off its stunning visuals. With a hero who can travel through different dimensions and a director known for his superb visual style, Raimi and Strange are a perfect match. The Sorcerer Supreme’s powers become the powers of the Hollywood director as we have material tailored to Raimi’s skill set as a director of superhero movies, horror movies, or in this case, the in-between.

A PG-13 rating couldn’t stop Raimi from getting into his horror roots with some amazing horror scenes. While the superhero spectacle trumps the festival of scares, and this is by no means a horror movie, Raimi plays with sequences that have the supernatural thrills of Drag Me to Hell and the unstoppable deaths of Spartacus: Blood and Sand. This is the Marvel Cinematic Universe at its bloodiest, pushing the boundaries of a PG-13 rating with some brutal moments designed for older audiences. Fortunately, this film works less in the sense of broad appeal and instead aims to give the audience an incredible time.

And what an incredible moment this movie is with the pure brilliance of Raimi. Since 2013’s Oz: The Great and Powerful, he hasn’t made a new movie and his style has been sorely missed. With a blistering comeback, he throws everything he can onto the screen, from dizzying camera spins and movements to vibrant color grading for an expanded world with more sorcerers and more spectacular visions. His design continues to impress, and he owns every moment of the film, infusing scares, deaths and eyeball shots in the MCU.

Writer Michael Waldron, who previously worked on Loki, does very well with the characters. The film begins with Doctor Strange’s personal life and his relationship with Christine (Rachel McAdams), exploring how things have changed between them since the events of the first film. It’s always wonderful when a powerful hero like him gets rooted in raw emotions. Marvel has always managed to make their heroes human first and superheroes later. This comes back into the game with excellent Doctor Strange moments throughout the movie.

The film also brings back Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch. after the events of her miniseries, WandaVision. The events of that show inform your purpose in this movie, as Doctor Strange asks for your help in navigating the multiverse. Despite Wanda’s antagonistic behaviors, she remains a friendly person at all times. At their core, Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch are two people incapable of being with the people they love as they travel through a multiverse where anything is possible.

It’s fascinating how these two heroes are not only similar in their motivations, but they’re also two of the most powerful people in the MCU. Seeing his strength on display is something to behold, as the film makes full use of his abilities and shows how immense power can be used for the wrong reasons. With an inherently fascinating concept around alternate universes, this movie has something for almost everyone who sees it.

While the film avoids becoming a full-fledged horror movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness redefines the traveling adventure by jumping from globe to globe in an action-packed ride. This film is a visual feast for the eyes as the story continues, the choices dwindle and the stakes rise. The Movie Offers Some Surprise Appearances From Characters New And Old This is a non-stop rollercoaster of a superhero movie with Olsen giving his best performance in the MCU so far. It might be the best superhero movie or the best multiverse movie of the year, and it has at least one scene so enjoyable that I squealed audibly; madness indeed.

5 popcorn!

Available on Disney+.