Drone owner used to attack Lula and Kalil supporters is targeted by the Federal Public Ministry | Mining Triangle

At the time, he told police he owned the drone that sprayed people with a strong-smelling liquid. During the investigations on the case, the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) would have discovered evidence that Rodrigo falsified documents to get the Certificate of Registration Individual – Collector, Shooter and Hunter (CAC).

According to findings from TV Integration, this Friday’s operation was to seize these documents and weapons. A rifle would have been found and seized. The action, however, is confidential.

The MPF instituted a procedure because it was the use of “aircraft”, which is regulated by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) and therefore, the attribution to investigate is federal, according to the prosecutor.

The defense of Rodrigo Luiz Parreira, through the lawyer Benedito Vieirasaid over the phone to TV Integration who became aware of the operation by the Federal Public Ministry and who accompanied the client during the hearing held at the Federal Police station in Uberlândia, where possible clarifications were provided to the police authority

“Neither the defense nor the investigated party had access to any part of the procedure initiated by prosecutor Onésio Soares Amaral”, said the lawyer.

Benedito Vieira also said he did not know the motivation for the action, “since the origin of the facts stems from an event in which the responsibility for the investigation of Gaecoe was assigned to the State Public Ministry”.

According to the lawyer, “the defense has contributed what it can to the police authority and wants to believe that the investigated person is not being persecuted by ideological political issues or influences, as the June 15 indictment was clarified that it was not political act”, concluded Vieira.

Contrary to what the defense said, Rodrigo Luiz Parreira told the police on June 15, who had hired Charles Wender Oliveira Souza and Daniel Rodrigues de Oliveira, to throw the product at Lula’s supporters, because he was dissatisfied with the police of the former mayor of Uberlândia, Gilmar Machado (PT).

“He told the garrison the following: because he was not satisfied with the policies of the former mayor of the city of Uberlandia, Mr. Gilmar Machado, and because he was sponsoring the arrival of the former president of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, in order to do politics, hired two people to throw a product commonly used to attract flies (target) on people”says an excerpt from the bulletin.

