Dune – Part 2 | Director wants 007 actress in important role

According to the website deadline, Denis Villeneuve he chose Léa Seydoux to play Lady Margot in the sequel to Dune. in the novel of Frank Herbertthe character is a longtime servant of the Sisterhood.

If the negotiation for the role goes well, Seydoux will appear in the film alongside Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya and Josh Brolin. Among other new actors in the cast are Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butler.

Villeneuve writes, directs and produces Dune: Part Two, Jon Spaihts contributes to the filmmaker’s script. The film is a production of Warner Bros. and Legendary.

Production is set to begin soon, with the film set to premiere in October 20, 2023.

Léa Seydoux has credits in Inglourious Basterds, Robin Hood, Midnight In Paris, Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol and more recently in 007 – No Time to Die.

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, who has a great destiny in his hands. He travels to a highly coveted planet for a spice capable of enhancing human abilities, and thus defending the honor of his people.

script almost ready

In an interview for the colliderVilleneuve offered some updates on the progress of part 2 of Dunein which he revealed that the script is almost finished.

“The script is almost done, but it’s always a work in progress. It will be a work in progress until the final cut, but I will say it’s solidified. I have a script in my hands. We are in preparation now.”

As for the pressure he feels while developing the sequel, Villeneuve confessed:

“The first was more to make sure that we land in the world and that the film will be accepted. Now it’s making sure you can close this first book, so it’s like there are some premises that are in the first movie that I need to ignore.”

Dune grossed $400.6 million at the worldwide box office when it was released by Warner Bros. in September 2021. It also garnered 10 nominations for Oscarincluding best picture, and won six of them.

The film is available on the streaming service HBO Max.

