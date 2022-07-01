Elon Musk’s First Tunnel Station Is Presented in Las Vegas

In January, during the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 (CES) in Las Vegas, the company The Boring Companyin Elon Musk, presented the first operational tunnel in one of the attractions of the event — the cars even went through a traffic jam. This Thursday (30), the company unveiled the first station of the “Vegas Loop” vehicle tunnel network.

The new station is located below the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel and casino., the first of a total of 55 stops along the 46 km of tunnels. Other stops will be built at city landmarks such as the Stratosphere hotel and Fremont Street.

The Vegas Loop system will function as a private shuttle service, where passengers will be able to ride Teslas at stops such as Resorts World Las Vegas and go to McCarran International Airport. The estimate is that, when it is ready, about 57 thousand passengers will travel per hour.

At the time he commented on the tunnels, Musk also wanted to create capsules preferably for cyclists and pedestrians, but the idea did not go ahead.Source: The Boring Company/The Verge

Tesla in tunnels

Last year, Elon Musk’s startup received approval for a proposal to expand the tunnels throughout the city of Las Vegas, so earlier this year it presented two 1.3 km tunnels during the CES 2022 event.

“Today marks a monumental moment not just for our resort, but for Las Vegas. Our passenger station will make visiting our resort from the Las Vegas Convention Center easier than ever and will eventually connect us to top destinations in the city,” said Resorts World Las Vegas President Scott Sibella.

The Boring Company said it would ask casinos, hotels and other companies to help build the tunnels, but would pay the bill for the main stations.Source: The Boring Company/The Verge

Elon Musk also tried to build tunnels in Chicago, Los Angeles and on the North American Northeast Corridor rail line, but his attempts failed. According to the company, no tax money will be used for the construction of the tunnels in Las Vegas.