Endless: HBO cancels The Time Traveller’s Wife

Ended on the 19th, the first season of the series The Time Traveler’s Wife will be the only one in production. HBO decided to cancel the attraction based on the book of the same name by Audrey Niffenegger, which had a strong team behind the cameras and in front of them.

The adaptation of Audrey’s work was in charge of Steven Moffat (Doctor Who), directed by David Nutter (Game of Thrones). The cast was led by Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones) and Theo James (The Divergent Saga). In 2009, the book had already been taken to the cinema, with Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams in the main roles. In Brazil, the film was called Te Amarei para Semper.

The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Henry (James) and Clare (Rose), a couple whose relationship is tested by a genetic condition that causes him to travel through time. One of the episodes drew attention as it showed young Henry (Brian Altemus) going back in time to perform oral sex on himself.

The last episode of the series featured Henry and Clare’s wedding day, which accounts for about a third of Audrey Niffenegger’s book. Steven Moffat told TVLine (prior to the cancellation) that his idea had always been to tell the story in more than one season.

“I have a plan for how many seasons we want to do, where each season will end and how long we could continue the show. There’s plenty of material in the book for more than one season. But at the same time, I still consider The Time Traveler’s Wife to be a limited series, because it can’t last forever. Need to finish. And we already know where it ends. It’s a story about fate, the end is prepared from the beginning,” he teased.

Sadly, fans of the series will now never be able to know what the producer’s plan was for The Time Traveller’s Wife story – unless they read the book, of course.