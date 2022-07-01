ET star says there will probably never be a sequel

ET the Extraterrestrial is an iconic film – one that only a fool would try to remake. However, there has been a lot of discussion about a possible sequel to the film, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year. One person who has an opinion on the likelihood of a new adventure for the lovable alien is original movie star Henry Thomas, who played Elliot in the family classic. Having reprized his role in a Comcast Xfinity commercial, does he see any potential for a sequel?

ET the Extraterrestrial It has stood the test of time – and survived a minor CGI update – to be one of the most beloved family movies of all time. So there was a lot of noise when ET returned in an extended commercial for Comcast Xfinity, which delivered a 4-minute comeback for the alien and Elliot on Thanksgiving 2019. The ad obviously ignored the fact that ET was last seen saying goodbye to Elliot and flying off. home with his family, but it sparked a new debate over whether it was time for ET to return properly. when talking to comicbook.comThomas believes the commercial is probably the closest we’ll ever get to a ET sequel. He said:

“There have been ideas thrown around over the years. There were some serious talks early on because the studio was really pushing to follow the success of the 1982 season… That’s why the commercial, I think Spielberg approved of the commercial because that’s as close to a sequel as he’s willing to go, as he is willing to allow. The response to that Xfinity commercial was so overwhelming and people thought it was a teaser for a sequel that created a huge buzz on the internet. I don’t know if it went through the internet.”

ET sequences were discussed by Steven Spielberg

In the 40 years since ET, there were plenty of insights revealed into how ET could have returned to screens in a sequel, but in an unusual twist, none of them were pursued for fear of tarnishing the legacy of the original film. One of the originally planned endings for the film would have involved a shot of a communicator in Elliot’s bedroom that would leave audiences with the belief that he still had a way to communicate with ET, but this was abandoned because Spielberg felt he pulled the punch. movie emotion. Likewise, a sequel that was written in which Elliot was abducted by aliens and had to be saved by ET was thought to stray too far from the original’s charm.

While there are plenty of ’80s and ’90s movies currently getting delayed sequels, with Thomas and his co-star Drew Barrymore claiming there’s unlikely to be a sequel, and Spielberg seemingly having no interest in returning to the movie at all, it seems ET is destined to stay at home forever.