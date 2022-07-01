ET The Extraterrestrial Star Talks About Movie Sequel: “I Think It’s Unlikely”

One of the most successful films of the 1980s, surpassing even Star Wars: ET The Extraterrestrialfrom the principal Steven Spielberghas been one of the films that fans would most like to see a sequel these days.

Released in 1982, the film was a box office success, grossing on average over $100 million in its first month of release alone. the star Henry Thomas50 years old, who gave life to the protagonist Elliottold in an interview about the possibility of having a reboot or a continuation of the film.

“There have been ideas thrown around over the years. There were some serious talks early on because the studio was really pushing to follow the success of the 1982 season… That’s why the commercial, I think Spielberg approved of the commercial because that’s as close to a sequel as he’s willing to go, as he is willing to allow. The response to that Xfiniy commercial was so overwhelming and people thought it was a teaser for a sequel that created a huge buzz on the internet.”

Steven Spielberg talks about what inspired him to create the movie ET The Extraterrestrial

The ET classic, which turned 40 in 2022, also featured actors Drew Barrymore, Robert MacNaughtor, Dee Wallace, among others. During an event earlier this year, Turner Classic Movies Film FestivalSteven Spielberg told more details about what led him to create the film.

What happened was I was working on a script literally about my parents’ divorce. […] I was filming the climactic scene and I suddenly thought, ‘Wait a second. What if that little creature never returned to the ship? What if she was part of a currency exchange program? What if I turn my divorce story into a story about kids, a family, trying to fill a great need and creating responsibility?”

“I think when you go through something like that, when any kid goes through an episode where the parents, who you trust and love unconditionally, come to you and your sisters and say, ‘We’re breaking up and we’re going to live not just in two houses. different, but in two different states,’ the world collapses. The sky falls on your head”, detailed the filmmaker.

In ET The Extra-Terrestrial, Elliot befriends an alien who has been stranded on Earth, allowing his new friend to return safely to his home planet.

