Ex-Atltico, Sampaoli leaves the command of Olympique de Marseille

Even with the good work, Sampaoli would be unhappy with the weak movement
photo: Nicolas TUCAT/AFP

Even with the good work, Sampaoli would be unhappy with the poor movement of Olympique in the transfer window

Argentine Jorge Sampaoli, who arrived in France in February 2021, after leaving Atltico, no longer the coach of Olympique de Marseille, announced the club this Friday (1st).

Sampaoli’s party and shouting in another Olympique victory

Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP
Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP
Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP
Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP
Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP
Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP
Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP
Jorge Sampaoli’s celebration and shouting at the victory of Olympique de Marseille over Brest, this Saturday, for the French: 3 to 1. This was the second consecutive triumph for the club under the command of the Argentine – photo: AFP

“We are satisfied with the path traveled and the emotions experienced together, but due to a long reflection, the two parties, who act in the general interest of the Olympique de Marseille project, have agreed to put an end to this stage”, reads the club’s statement. .

With Sampaoli, Olympique was French vice-champion last season and got a direct spot in the next European Champions League.

However, since May, the Argentine coach has left a very clear message to the board about his requirements in the transfer market.

“Do we want to go to the Champions League for the money or to be competitive? The most important thing the president, the owner and the coach need to know: to know why we had this objective”, he said.

“I need to know if there is a possibility of creating a Champions League team. Because playing Champions League is playing against great teams. Going to play some games and not really being part of the competition seems illogical to me”, added Sampaoli, who has reputation for being very demanding when it comes to hiring.

At the moment, Olympique s have signed two defenders, Samuel Gigot (Spartak Moscow) and the young Isaak Tour (Le Havre).

On the other hand, the club lost two absolute starters: William Saliba, who returned to Arsenal after the end of his loan, and Boubacar Kamara, who went to Aston Villa.

Sampaoli in the Atlantic

Sampaoli led Atltico in 44 games, with 25 wins, nine draws and 10 defeats. The coach, who took over Galo shortly after the vexatious elimination in the Copa do Brasil by Afogados, from Pernambuco, ended the job with the Minas Gerais title and a spot in the group stage of the Copa Libertadores.

Jorge Sampaoli’s overall performance was 63.63%. To leave the alvinegro club, he paid a fine of R$ 4.3 million provided for in the contract.

15 moments of Jorge Sampaoli in the Atltico

On March 1, 2020, the then president of Atltico, Srgio Sette Cmara, announced the hiring of Jorge Sampaoli to fill the vacancy left by Dudamel. “It’s confirmed. Sampaoli is our new coach! #AquiGalo”, wrote the representative on Twitter. – photo: Playback/Twitter
On March 7, 2020, even before being introduced, Sampaoli lived his only night alongside the ‘mass’. In Galo’s 2-1 victory over Cruzeiro, in a classic valid for the Campeonato Mineiro, the coach was in Mineiro’s box. Since taking over the team, the Argentine has commanded Atltico only in games with closed doors. – photo: reproduction
On March 9, 2020, Sampaoli was introduced as the new coach of Atltico. Due to the pandemic, this was the only in-person press conference given by the coach. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On March 14, 2020, Sampaoli officially debuted as the new coach of Atltico with a 3-1 victory over Villa Nova, for the Campeonato Mineiro. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
In mid-August 2020, Sampaoli reinforced the request for hires. He promoted a reformulation in the squad that fought for the Brazilian title until the last rounds. One of the most outstanding was goalkeeper Everson, ex-Santos, hired even with Rafael and Victor in the squad. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On August 30, 2020, Atltico won the Campeonato Mineiro after two editions without the trophy. The team raised the mug by beating Tombense 1-0 in the decision. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On November 8, 2020, Atltico de Sampaoli made one of its great displays and excited the fans in the fight for the title. That night, Galo ran over Flamengo in Mineiro, 4-0, and touched the leader of the competition. The alvinegra team, however, lost out in the final stretch and was “only” with a spot in the group stage of Libertadores. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
In mid-November 2020, Atltico experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in Cidade do Galo. A few days earlier, Gabriel Andreata, football manager and Sampaoli’s right-hand man, had promoted a party with the coach’s participation. The meeting with around 60 people had a negative impact on the club, which lost important parts of the team in the period and ended up adding only four of the nine points played. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On November 20, 2020, Sampaoli was denounced by the STJD for having used a cell phone, in Mineiro’s boxes, to exchange information with the technical commission in the match against Flamengo, on November 8, when he was suspended for the third yellow card. On December 15, he was eventually acquitted. – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
At the end of January 2021, Sampaoli threatened to leave Atltico due to the protests of an organized crowd at the club, who threatened to invade Cidade do Galo to demand players and coach. He was also unhappy with the athletes’ salary delays and threatened to leave the club because of that. – photo: reproduction
On February 3, 2021, Atltico de Sampaoli had no mathematical chance of reaching the title of the Brazilian Championship after being defeated 1-0 by Gois at Estádio da Serrinha – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On February 8, 2021, Sampaoli’s wife, Paula Valenzuela, gave birth to the boy Bento, son of the coach, in a maternity hospital in Belo Horizonte – photo: Reproduo/Instagram
In February 2021, Sampaoli took part in arguments with some opposing players. In the final rounds of the Brazilian, the targets were midfielder Nen, from Fluminense, and midfielder Gregore, from Bahia. – photo: Reproduo/TV Globo
On February 21, 2021, Sampaoli starred in regrettable scenes when he argued harshly with referee Rodolpho Toski Marques in Sport x Atltico, for the Brazilian – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico
On February 22, 2021, Sampaoli released a farewell letter and confirmed his departure from Atltico. “There was not a single day at Atltico Mineiro that we abandoned our idea of ​​football”, wrote the coach, who agreed to transfer to Olympique de Marseille – photo: Bruno Cantini/Atltico

