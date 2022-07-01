Faithful ally to the bomb witness against Donald Trump

AFP

His name evokes an out-of-law of the Old West, and Cassidy Hutchinson did not disappoint on Tuesday when, like a young gunman, he drew his weapons against the Former US President Donald Trump.

Hutchinson, who was once a fervent supporter and member of the former president’s team, fired a flood of accusations without historical parallel against an American president.

In an appearance before the Chamber Committee that investigates the attack of 6 January 2021 to the capitolthe former assistant of the chief of staff of the White HouseMark Meadows presented what opponents expect to be the evidence needed to get Trump out of the political scene.

“This is irrefutable evidence,” said Sol Wisenberg, former assistant of Ken Starr, the Bill Clinton impeachment trial investigator about Hutchinson’s testimony.

“There is no doubt that this establishes a ‘cousin facie’ case of its criminal guilt on charges of sedicious conspiracy,” he told The New York Times.

There may be no “wanted” poster for Trump, but Hutchinson drew the scenario: that of a disturbed president unable to deal with defeat, trying at all costs to prevent peaceful transfer from power at all costs.

Fundamentally, she offered what critics of the congress inquiry say she was missing so far: testimonies that Trump not only knew that her electoral fraud allegations were false, but was also aware of the potential violence she would cause and encouraged her.

Trump demanded to be taken to the Capitol to be with supporters after the violence had already harassedattacking the secret service when the order was not respected, according to a third party anecdote that Hutchinson told at the hearing.

“Broken Porcelain”

David Greenberg, professor of journalism and history at Rutgers-New Brunswick University, called Hutchinson’s testimony “fascinating and revealing.”

“Historical reports of January 6 will not fail to include their vivid descriptions of tomato sauce by the wall and broken porcelain plate, after your lunch was thrown across the room by an angry Trump,” he told AFP.

“Substantially, it was condemnatory,” he said.

Hutchinson said Trump knew that his supporters were armed, including Glock pistols and AR-15 semi-automatic rifles, and he didn’t care, telling them to march towards the Capitol and “fight like crazy” anyway.

“Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony was believable, chilling and very harmful to former President Trump and his allies,” Telemundo 51 political analyst Mike Hernandez told AFP.

Although it does not affect the perception of Trump’s ultraleal base, according to Hernandez, he may convince sufficient republicans that the former president should not be the party candidate in the 2024 elections.

The march to the Capitol, while the legislators certified Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden, so far had been presented as a spontaneous idea of ​​the former president’s supporters, but the republican tycoon plan to join his supporters was premeditated from according to Hutchinson’s testimony.

She said that the White House lawyer, Pat Cipollone, wanted to ensure that the presidential entourage did not enter the crowd because its members would be “accused of all conceivable crimes.”

“She saw everything”

The secret service is preparing to deny Trump’s attack on the story, while some Republicans have ruled out parts of Hutchinson’s testimony for considering them “rumors,” but few rejected the main allegations.

Hutchinson, the first witness of the West White House to testify personally, was unknown to the public.

But his loyalty to Trump apparently never in question. The former president himself said after his statement that she was a “big fan of Trump long after January 6”.

Born in New Jersey, Hutchinson graduated in Political Science in Virginia before an internship for high-ranking Republicans in Congress.

He then took office at the White House Legislative Affairs Office and in March 2020 was promoted to Meadows Assistant, with an office a few steps from the Oval Hall.

Speaking of government -officials and government officials at all levels, Hutchinson was “in a position to know a lot about developments in the White House,” said the president of the investigative committee, republican deputy Liz Cheney, in her presentation.

Trump resorted to his own social network, Truth Social, to defend herself from accusations through 12 messages, in which he calls Hutchinson “totally false.”

But several of her former colleagues supported her, arguing that she was in a perfect position to report Trump’s activity and her surroundings.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, White House Strategic Communications Director in Trump last year, told CNN that Hutchinson spoke friendly with most congressional leaders.

“She sent them text messages. So she saw everything,” said Farah Griffin.