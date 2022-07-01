FIFA announces use of semi-automatic offside in the Qatar Cup; see how technology works – Sports

THE fifa announced this Friday that the arbitration commissions of the Qatar World Cup will use semi-automatic technology for offside detection, with the aim of speeding up matches and reducing VAR check time. The use of the resource had been debated for some time within the entity and, until the beginning of June, it was still uncertain whether there would be approval.

“Semi-automatic offside” promises accurate decisions on difficult markings within 20 to 25 seconds. Today, with VAR, the average time is 70 seconds. The implementation of the mechanism will involve a series of adaptations ranging from the stadium to the ball used in matches. In Brazil, some impediments take longer to have a correct check.

“We are aware that sometimes the process of verifying an offside takes a long time. This is where technology comes in, to offer faster and more accurate decisions,” said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of FIFA’s Refereeing Committee. “The tests were a success and we are very confident that in Qatar we will have a very valuable support tool to help referees and assistant referees make the best and most correct decision on the field. robot’, but it is not. Referees and assistants are still responsible for the decision on the field of play,” he said.

How it works

The stadiums will be equipped with 12 top cameras to track the ball and the exact position of players, with the ability to differentiate 29 specific points on each athlete’s body, 50 times per second. The ball, in turn, will have a sensor installed in its center to determine the exact moment when the passer made contact with it.

In other words, the automatic system promises to combine the two essential information for marking the offside: the position of the player who received the ball and the moment of the pass. Once the irregularity is noticed, the data will be processed by an artificial intelligence that will send an alert to the video refereeing team room.

The referees will then check the position and offside line, both generated automatically, replacing the current manual line drawing, before communicating the decision to the field referee. Afterwards, a 3D animation will be generated based on this data and shown on stadium screens and on television broadcasts, in order to make the process more transparent and the fans calmer. This, however, will not occur immediately after the bid. The images must only appear to the public at the stoppage following the offside.

Settings

According to FIFA, a survey by the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich is being carried out to provide more information on the capabilities of multi-camera tracking systems. In addition, he stated that further tests will be carried out in the coming months to “tune the system before a global standard is implemented”. FIFA always determines that its new rules are practiced in competitions.

“This technology is the culmination of three years of dedicated research and testing to provide the best for the teams, players and fans heading to the World Cup in Qatar later this year. FIFA is proud of this work, as we hope that the world to see the benefits of semi-automatic offside technology at the World Cup. FIFA is committed to harnessing technology to improve the game of football at all levels,” said Gianni Infantino, FIFA President.

Details on the configuration of the new technology will be presented to the teams participating in the Qatar Cup between the 4th and 5th of July, when the Team Workshop will be held in Doha.