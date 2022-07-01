‘Fighting hunger in Brazil has not been prioritized’, says FAO representative in the country

  • Julia Braun
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Rafael Zavala

Rafael Zavala says that food insecurity in Brazil has reached a ‘frightening figure’

For the representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO/UN) in Brazil, Rafael Zavala, the country has failed to prioritize the fight against hunger at the national level in recent years, leading to a “frightening number” of insecurity food throughout its territory.

According to the National Survey on Food Insecurity in the Context of the Covid-19 Pandemic in Brazil, conducted by the PENSSAN Network and released in early June, 33.1 million Brazilians live in a situation of hunger in the country. At the end of 2020, there were 19.1 million.

In another survey by Datafolha, carried out in the penultimate week of June, 1 in 4 respondents said that the amount of food available at home was less than what was needed to feed their family.

“Fighting hunger at the national level has not been prioritized,” Rafael Zavala said in an interview with BBC News Brasil.

