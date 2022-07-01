Films that Globo will show this weekend (01/07 to 03/07) – Cinema News

The channel’s programming is unmissable, bringing together titles such as Black Panther, The Godfather and The Goonies.

Another weekend arrives and, with it, the traditional I love cinema about the films that will be shown in the TV Globo. Among the programming bets are Black Panther, The Godfather and The Goonies. As usual, you can check out all the highlights between the 1st and 3rd of July. In the end, you can still find the feature films that promise to stir up the late nights at the station.

SATURDAY SESSION – THE GOONIES (7/2 AT 2:10 PM)

With the buildings in their neighborhood on the verge of demolition – which will force all the residents to move – a group of boys decides to organize a farewell ceremony for the place. When they discover a legitimate pirate treasure map, capable of making them rich and preventing the destruction of their homes, the Goonies decide to go on a great adventure. But they are not alone: ​​a group of bandits will also do everything to get to “X”.

SUPERCINE – TRAVELING IS NECESSARY (02/07 TO 00:20)

In the comedy Travel Is Accurate (or Wanderlust), George (Paul Rudd) has just been fired from his job and, to make matters worse, his wife Linda (Jennifer Aniston)’s documentary is cancelled. With no money to live in New York, the couple decide to move in with George’s brother, in an alternative community called Elysium.

MAXIMUM TEMPERATURE – BLACK PANTHER (07/03 AT 12:25 PM)

After the death of King T’Chaka (John Kani), Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to Wakanda for the coronation ceremony. It brings together the five tribes that make up the kingdom, one of which, the Jabari, does not support the current government. Black Panther soon receives support from Okoye (Danai Gurira), the head of the Wakanda guard, from his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who coordinates the kingdom’s technology area, and also from Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), his great passion that doesn’t want to become queen. Together, they are looking for Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who, a few years ago, stole a handful of vibranium from Wakanda.

MAJOR SUNDAY – THE POWERFUL BOSS (03/07 AT 23:40)

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo, this classic follows Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando), head of a family of Italian mobsters living in 1945 New York. Michael (Al Pacino) reluctantly joins the gang, he finds himself embroiled in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. Although Michael tries to maintain a normal relationship with his wife, Kay (Diane Keaton), he delves deeper into the clan’s business – which could put everyone’s lives in grave danger.

CINEMAÇO – THE OTHER GUYS (07/03 AT 2:10 am)

In The Other Guys, Allen Gamble (Will Ferrell) is a forensic technician who would rather work in the office than be on the street. Terry Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) is a tough cop who has had to put up with Allen as a partner since he accidentally shot basketball player Derek Jeter. Their idols are the best agents in town, Christopher Danson (Dwayne Johnson) and PK Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson). When an opportunity arises for them to demonstrate their work, Allen and Terry try to look up to them to make sure everything works out.

