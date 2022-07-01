First photos taken with the Xiaomi 12S are released; check out

With an official release date set for July 4, the Xiaomi 12S should be left out of DxOMark, said the manufacturer’s CEO, Lei Jun. And after saying that Xiaomi users complained about the ranking that highlights the best cameras on the market, the executive shared some first photographs taken with the powerful camera of the new device.

In this case, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will work with a 1 inch Sony IMX 989 image sensor — the largest camera sensor for cell phones — , now with lens technology in partnership with Leica. And just as Zeiss helped in the development of vivo cameras, the German company can bring some useful features to the device, as you can see in the images below — which Jun did not specify in which app they were taken.