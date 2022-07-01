First photos taken with the Xiaomi 12S are released; check out

With an official release date set for July 4, the Xiaomi 12S should be left out of DxOMark, said the manufacturer’s CEO, Lei Jun. And after saying that Xiaomi users complained about the ranking that highlights the best cameras on the market, the executive shared some first photographs taken with the powerful camera of the new device.
In this case, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will work with a 1 inch Sony IMX 989 image sensor — the largest camera sensor for cell phones — , now with lens technology in partnership with Leica. And just as Zeiss helped in the development of vivo cameras, the German company can bring some useful features to the device, as you can see in the images below — which Jun did not specify in which app they were taken.
Anyway, it is possible to notice right away that the images underwent some kind of color treatment, which enhances the visible quality of the photographs, taken with different lenses, with focal lengths of 23mm, 24mm, in addition to one with 120mm, all with different aperture and ISO settings.
120mm focal length photography is done with the telephoto camera present on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. It’s 48 MP with f4.1 aperture and 1/2.0-inch sensor size, which supports up to 5 times optical zoom. And while Jun confirms that the new series will be off DxOMark, in a post on Weibo he gathered feedback from professional photographers who would be praising the device’s cameras.