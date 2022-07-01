“Flamengo fan”; Andreas Pereira makes ‘update’ on social networks and stirs fans

This week, Flamengo faced Tolima, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Libertadores, and a movie script was written. The midfielder Andreas Pereira, during his last match with the Rubro-Negro shirt, scored the goal that gave the team victory and gave the fans something to talk about.

Andreas’ soap opera has been one of the biggest behind the scenes in Flamengo, and when many believed it had come to an end, it gained another chapter. This Friday (01), the player who accumulated 53 matches and goals with the Mais Querido shirt, updated his social networks and gave what to talk about.

In the biography of his Instagram, the steering wheel put: “Flamengo fan” and posted a behind-the-scenes video after the match against Tolima, where the player appeared getting emotional. Some doors reported that Andreas really wanted to stay at the Club and in Brazil, even accepting a strong salary reduction.

But that was not enough and Flamengo officially published the player’s departure: “Flamengo announces the end of the contract with Andreas Pereira and thanks him for his professionalism throughout the period he wore the Manto Sagrado. We wish you success in your career path“, the statement said.

On the web, fans commented on the addition of Andreas on his Instagram: “He will try to come back one day. He didn’t want to leave, I’m sure he would have come back. He clearly understood what it’s like to play for Fla“, said one of the netizens.