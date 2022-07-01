Flamengo “slingshot” Dani Alves’ attorney to bring 24-year-old midfielder

Andreas Pereira already seems to be passed in the Flamengo. After the end of his loan contract with Manchester United, the 26-year-old midfielder is expected to return to England. With that, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel are already looking to replace coach Dorival Júnior. After so many names aired, Wendel, from Zenit-RUS, turned Plan A of the direction.

According to matter of GE, Spindel, Mais Querido’s football manager, recently spoke with Fransergio Ferreira, Wendel’s manager and also Daniel Alves’s manager, seeking information about the possibility of negotiation. A meeting for further negotiations between the manager and the agent should now take place in July.

A little while ago, Alexander Medvedev, executive director of Zenit, told Match TV that Wendel will not leave the Saint Petersburg club and will remain at the club in the 2022/23 season. He also said that Flamengo did not contact the club. What many Mengão fans say is that the situation is too similar to that of Yuri Alberto.

The striker, also from Zenit, was loaned to Corinthians until June 2023, guidance approved by FIFA for foreign players who defend clubs in Russia amid the war against Ukraine. It is worth emphasizing that, according to the Bolavip BrazilWendel positively sees a return to Brazil, especially Flamengo.

Curiously, the 24-year-old midfielder was revealed by rival Fluminense. In 34 games last season for Zenit, he scored four goals and contributed four assists, being one of the Russian club’s main players in the European journey. In addition, he accumulated passage for three seasons at Sporting-POR.