FN ACTIONS: Philipe Sampaio, Kanu and Vinícius Lopes are the worst in Botafogo’s bad night against América-MG

FERNÁNDEZ KITTEN: 4.5

Made some good saves, but took two goals under the legs and didn’t come out in the other

PHILIPE SAMPAIO: 3.5

Lost, he screwed up badly on the first goal. The right side was at a disadvantage against the opponent

JOEL CARLI: 4.5

Nor was he good. Lost disputes over and under that are not usual

KANU: 3.5

Action to forget. Curled up with the ball at his feet and was easily beaten in the second goal



DANIEL BORGES: 4.0

Too bad in the game. He was even dangerous in the crosses, but took the worst against Pedrinho in the defense

PATRICK DE PAULA: 4.5

Tried to put the ball on the ground, hit some passes and shots, but was not very dynamic and participatory

KAYQUE: 5.0

He fought more, scored and got ahead, even without much shine. He slept on the third goal

HUGO: 4.0

Stumbled badly in the first goal and had problems in marking. he tried to support

CHAY: 4.0

One or another good move, but lacked company and lacked to be more effective. Having trouble creating plays



VINICIUS LOPES: 3.5

He missed practically every move he tried. Very bad

MATHEUS BIRTH: 5.5

He was the best of Botafogo in the first half and was unlucky in two shots on the beam. Production dropped in the final stage

SARAVIA: 4.0

He entered running a lot, but a little lost and with difficulties in marking

JEFFINHO: 5.0

He gave some quality to the attack, with technique and dribbling

DEL PIAGE: 5.0

Ran and fought in the middle, without much prominence

DIEGO GONÇALVES: 6.0

He got into the game well, created dangerous moves and was fine. Until you get hurt again

DANIEL CRUZ: unmarked

little time in the field

LUÍS CASTRO: 4.0

It’s inexplicable that your team with three defenders lost all the plays from above. It failed to protect the sides, especially the right. And it also failed to create offensive solutions, despite the amount of embezzlement