‘Friends’ creator donates US$ 4 million after admitting lack of diversity in the series – Época Negócios

Café Central Perk, by Friends (Photo: Disclosure)

Marta Kauffman, one of the creators of Friends, admitted error for the lack of diversity and representation of the plot that aired between 1994 and 2004. She even apologized and announced the donation of US$ 4 million (about R$ 20 million at the current price ) for the Department of African American Studies at Brandeis University.

In an interview with Los Angeles TimesMarta highlighted that she has learned a lot in the last two decades and said that “accepting and taking the blame is not easy”, but something “painful to look in the mirror”.

She said she is currently “embarrassed for not having been wiser 25 years ago”, but concluded that she “needed to act” after understanding how she ended up “internalizing systemic racism”.

“I’ve been working hard to become an ally, an anti-racist. And that seemed to me the best way to participate in conversations as a white woman,” she said of the million-dollar donation.

In 2021, when talking about the lack of representation in Friends, Marta Kauffman attributed the absence of black characters to the fact that the plot was “a product of its time”, but also to her “own ignorance”.

With 10 seasons, the series had as protagonists Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc. The production shows the routine of six white and heterosexual friends who live in New York.

Friends was popularized as one of the most acclaimed productions in TV history, having ratings success even today.