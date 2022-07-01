Galaxy A53 5G vs Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G comparison: grounded or daring?

The Galaxy A53 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus are two of the best mid-range phones for sale in Brazil. While the first bet on refining what was already good, the other had as a differential the boldness in the design and the cameras. But in the end, which one is better? I tell you in this comparison!

construction and design

The Galaxy A53 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus have different proposals when it comes to design. Samsung’s phone kept the construction and look of the previous generation, with matte plastic on the back cover and an integrated camera module more integrated into the body.

Fortunately, the IP67 certification for protection against water and dust was also maintained, a feature absent from the Realme 9 Pro Plus. If the Realme cell phone lost in resistance to liquids, it gained in the presence of the 3.5 mm jack for headphones, which may be a priority for some users.

Galaxy A53 5G has water protection and plastic back (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

I have already commented on several occasions that I think the look of the Galaxy A53 — and the other Galaxy A — is very beautiful, but nothing compares to the appearance of the Realme 9 Pro Plus. It was one of the most beautiful cell phones I’ve ever used.

In addition to bringing a more premium finish than the A53 5G, in this case the glass, the Realme 9 Pro Plus features a new treatment on the back made with “photochromic layers that distort colors as light rays hit the panel”. In short, it changes hue when exposed to light.

And the result is wonderful, especially in the Sunrise Blue option, being the one that most exhibits this effect. Unfortunately, this model is not officially sold in Brazil, but the Midnight Black (black) and Aurora Green (green) colors are also very beautiful and different.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus is an extremely stylish phone (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Regarding the footprint, we have very similar devices. They are not so heavy, have good ergonomics and are good for one-handed use, as they have screens in the 6.5-inch range. They’re not small, but nicer than other 6.7-inch models.

In the end, I believe the choice is between keeping your feet on the ground or betting on a bolder design. If I may say so, I prefer the boldness of the Realme 9 Pro Plus to the standardization of the Galaxy A53 5G. But both are very beautiful smartphones.

Screen

On screen, the Galaxy A53 5G and Realme 9 Pro Plus bet on Super AMOLED panels with extended Full HD resolution. They are very similar pieces both in quality and in size, the Samsung cell phone is 6.5 inches, against 6.4” of the rival.

The two devices are also similar in the presence of Always-on Display mode, brightness intensity and refresh rate. However, the Galaxy A53 5G is still slightly superior in screen speed, delivering more fluid animations and games than the competition.

The A53’s Super AMOLED screen is slightly better than the Realme 9 Pro Plus’s (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Another difference is in the placement of the front camera. On the Galaxy A53 5G, the hole is located in the upper central region of the screen, while the Realme 9 Pro Plus has the sensor on the upper left side. There are users who call this — I’m not one of them.

Settings and performance

The more expensive mid-range smartphones are getting more and more powerful, making you wonder if you need to buy a high-end phone. With the two devices, I felt this advance, but with some reservations.

With the Realme 9 Pro Plus, I had almost nothing to complain about. The MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G chipset with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage ran most of the Play Store games with excellent quality, not to mention social networking and messenger apps.

During the time I tested it, however, I noticed some stuttering when navigating the interface, probably a lack of Realme UI 3.0 optimization. The Instagram app also didn’t stay in memory for long and restarted quickly.

It is very likely that Realme has already fixed these occasional performance issues. But overall, the Realme 9 Pro Plus was one of the most powerful mid-rangers I’ve ever used.

Realme 9 Pro Plus settings are great and above average (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Regarding the Galaxy A53 5G, its Exynos 1280 5G chipset is slightly inferior to the Dimensity 920 5G, but this inferiority was much clearer in my tests. Even with the same 8 GB of RAM, the device struggled to keep any game running smoothly, unlike its rival.

That is, both are very similar when it comes to everyday use, with social networks, photos and videos occasionally, but the Realme 9 Pro Plus does much better in more intense games, offering more quality in several titles.

A detail that can be decisive for some users and that the Galaxy A53 5G takes the best is in the support of updates. Samsung has a great policy for updates and, if all goes well, the device will be updated to Android 16. The Realme 9 Pro Plus must be updated to Android 14.

Samsung promises 4 years of updates for the A53 (Image: Ivo Meneghel Jr./Canaltech)

Since I touched on the system subject, let me talk about each one’s interface. The Galaxy A53 5G runs One UI 4.1 on top of Android 12, which in my opinion remains the best Android mod available today. It is very beautiful, fluid and brings features and shortcuts that are generally useful to the user.

The Realme 9 Pro Plus, in turn, comes with Realme 3.0, also on top of Android 12. It has improved a lot over Realme UI 2.0, offering much more customization options and interesting features, but I still think it lags behind. One UI 4.1 in terms of speed.

cameras

When it comes to photography, we have above average competitors for the intermediate category. Both take very flashy photos with the main camera, raising the saturation and contrast to catch the eye.

In particular, this more aggressive post-processing pleases me, because with one click you have a bright and pleasant image to post directly to social networks, without having to edit them beforehand.

Photo of the A53’s main camera (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

Their portrait mode is also great in most scenarios, but I’ve had more consistent results with the Realme 9 Pro Plus. Regardless of the position, the software makes a perfect crop and a natural background blur. The coloring, in turn, remains striking.

Realme 9 Pro Plus portrait mode (Image: Diego Sousa/Canaltech)

Another highlight of the Realme smartphone is the night mode. The noises are much more controlled than in the rival, but, on the other hand, the sharpness can be a little exaggerated. However, for photos of people at night, the sensor keeps the skin and environment color intact, which is great.

On the ultrawide camera, my point goes to the Galaxy A53 5G, which manages to make the colors a little closer to the main one. On Realme’s cell phone, depending on the scenario, the contrast can be out of line, resulting in more whitish photos.

In macro photos, the Realme 9 Pro Plus “sucks milk from a stone” with a surprising 2 MP sensor. It’s much more to the company’s post-processing credit, which has managed to reduce noise levels quite a bit as if there was a face-beautifying filter.

Realme 9 Pro Plus photo gallery



+36

Galaxy A53 5G photo gallery



+12

battery and charging

Theoretically, the Galaxy A53 5G has a bigger battery than the Realme 9 Pro Plus: it’s 5,000 mAh, against 4,500 mAh. But in practice, the energy efficiency of the Dimensity 920 5G chipset quite balances this balance, resulting in very similar battery runtimes.

In our streaming test, with both phones connected to Wi-Fi, volume and brightness set to 50%, and playing three hours of streaming, the Galaxy A53 5G consumed 26%, while the rival, 23%. It’s a small difference and it doesn’t reflect in practice.

On a day-to-day basis, the two also do very well. I managed to use them for almost two days before they asked for a load, and I used social media, games, YouTube videos and photos a lot. In short, in terms of battery, neither one disappoints.

The scenario changes when we talk about charging speed, as the Realme 9 Pro Plus supports an absurd 60 W of power, more than double the 25 W supported by the Galaxy A53 5G. It reaches 100% in less than 45 minutes, it’s impressive.

Which to choose?

Both the Galaxy A53 5G and the Realme 9 Pro Plus are very competent mid-range smartphones. Both deliver great screens, high quality cameras and long battery life.

In terms of performance, the Realme phone did much better in my tests, especially in games. The Samsung model failed to keep the tested games fluid, revealing a limitation of its graphics card.

However, if the Realme 9 Pro Plus has more power, the Galaxy A53 5G has more support, as it has to be updated for two years longer than its rival. That is, you need to define whether you care about using a great device, but with few updates, or a weaker cell phone, but with longer support.

Another important point is the design. Do you prefer a more restrained but still beautiful phone, or a much more aesthetically daring model? We have two extremes. Honestly, I would bet on the new, on the originality, in this case, the Realme 9 Pro Plus.

The only problem with the Realme 9 Pro Plus is the price. Here in Brazil, it doesn’t cost less than R$3,000, which is a little high for its category. However, you can import it for less than BRL 2,000 (excluding possible taxes) on sites like AliExpress.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A53 5G is around R$2,200 and R$2,500. It’s still pretty high value for what it offers, so I’d expect it to go down a bit more to recommend its purchase.