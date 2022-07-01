Galaxy Watch 5: One UI 4.5 and Wear OS 3.5 have leaked images with new watch faces and more news

As you can see above, One UI Watch 4.5 should arrive with new watch faces and update some of the existing ones with new customization options including the option to display more data like the weather forecast and even the digital compass, which can be useful for adventurers.

In addition to new watch faces, One UI Watch 4.5 with Wear OS 3.5 should bring new typing options with interaction with the watch’s crown, allowing you to switch between input methods easily. We also noticed that the Phone application has also received an improvement: the option to select which SIM will be used in a call, which is very useful for those who have more than one SIM in their cell phone.

The screenshots published by Evan Blass also show considerable improvements in accessibility for the watch, which should gain new options for use with double-tap shortcuts on the screen to activate voice guidance, color correction for color blindness and more. One UI 4.5 with Wear OS 3.5 is expected to be released with the Galaxy Watch 5 in the second half of 2022, but Samsung is already testing the new version of the system on the Galaxy Watch 4, so the update should arrive soon for the South Korean’s current wearables coming soon.

