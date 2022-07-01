Galaxy Z: Samsung prepares cheaper foldables for 2024

Samsung is preparing to launch cheaper foldable smartphones for the next few years, offering mid-range versions of the current Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold, whose prices surpassed the R$7,000 mark at launch.

Information released by the website ETNews reveals that Samsung develops “a foldable cell phone under 1 million won”. When converting from the South Korean currency, we have approximately US$ 770 or about R$ 4 thousand.

High cost of foldable smartphones still scares consumers, but Samsung wants to break this barrier (Image: Reproduction / Samsung)

This launch price is notably lower than the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 from 2021, which sold at US$999 (officially R$6,999 in Brazil) and shows the commitment that Samsung has to make its foldables more accessible.

And obviously cost reduction would not come without compromises. It is said that the company will “exclude premium features” to offer only the essential experience, which could result in mid-range processors, simpler cameras and screens without high refresh rates.

We don’t know if Samsung will maintain protection against water and dust, something considered essential by many users and that guarantees even more durability to foldable smartphones, reducing people’s perspective that devices are more fragile.

Cheaper version of Galaxy Z Flip 3 could adopt simpler cameras, intermediate chip and 60 Hz screen to attract consumers (Image: Playback / Samsung)

More recent leaks add to the pile of rumors that Samsung could name these more affordable models as members of the Galaxy A series, leaving the Galaxy Z lineup for premium foldable smartphones. But there are still no guarantees of such a change, and the most affordable models are only expected for 2024.

More details regarding Samsung’s plans for its cheaper foldable phones should emerge in the coming months, as the manufacturer currently focuses on the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Source: ETNews, via 9to5Google