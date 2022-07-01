Galo announces new reinforcement: ‘Wake up, Pedrinho’; Look

O Athletic confirmed on Thursday night (30), the hiring of attacking midfielder Pedrinho. Playing with the song “Acorda, Pedrinho”, which went viral this month, Galo made official the player’s arrival, the third reinforcement announced in this transfer window.

In the announcement video, Atlético also provoked rival Cruzeiro, by the time on the cell phone that the player turns off the alarm clock, at 9:02 am. The schedule recalls the historic 9-2 rout, which took place in 1927, between Galo over Raposa. See video:

Hello, Massa! Pedrinho woke up as a player of #Rooster! 🐔📝 pic.twitter.com/yNKjf1m5QR — Atletico (@Atletico) June 30, 2022

The 24-year-old former Corinthians midfielder has not played since December 2021 due to Ukraine’s conflict with Russia. Due to the war, FIFA announced last week that foreign athletes may have their contracts suspended until July 2023 with Ukrainian clubs. With that, the player stays at the club until this period.

In 18 games for Shakhtar Donetsk, Pedrinho scored 4 goals and provided 3 assists. Before that, he played for Benfica, where he scored 1 goal in 31 matches. With the arrival of Pedrinho, Galo will confirm the third reinforcement for the second half of the season. In addition to him, the club brought forward Alan Kardec and defender Jemerson. Peacock is next.