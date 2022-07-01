Games for free! See the games available for PS4 and PS5 in July | Technology

Unsplash/Teddy Guerrier PlayStation games are free

The month of July has begun and with it come new games available for free to PlayStation Plus subscribers. The games can be downloaded by people who have any of the three subscriptions, whether Essential, Extra or Deluxe.

Games are available from July 5th and can be downloaded until August 1st. The three titles of the month are Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan and Arcadegeddon. Below is a description of each of them:

Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back with a massive onslaught, and not just in this universe, but across the entire multiverse. Control the four mighty guardians of space and time, who will give Crash and Coco the power to defy the rules of reality and overcome dangerous obstacles in amazing new ways. And you won’t just play as the famous bouncing marsupial duo: experience different perspectives as the one and only Dr. Neo Cortex.

In this immersive, cinematic horror game from the creator of Until Dawn and The Quarry, five friends set sail on a diving trip that soon turns into something far more sinister. All playable characters can survive or die, and the choices you make will define your destiny. Experience this terrifying story alone, with a friend online, or try your luck with up to five players offline.

Gilly, who owns a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a mysterious megacorporation, Fun Fun Co. And the best way to resist is with a fast new supergame. Unfortunately, the corporation learns of Gilly’s plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it’s up to you to save the game and the last local arcade in this ever-evolving multiplayer co-op shooter adventure. With a combination of PvE and PvP gameplay, you and up to three friends online can explore various biomes, compete in mini-games, find hidden chests, and fight a wide range of enemies and bosses.

Last Chance to Download PS Plus June Games



Until the 4th of July, it is still possible to download for free the games that became available in the month of June. They are: God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl.