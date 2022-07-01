Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Director Debunks Big Rumor About Adam Warlock

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director debunks a big rumor involving Adam Warlock.

James Gunn, filmmaker of the two Guardians of the Galaxy films, is returning for the third. And of course, as usual, he’s debunking rumors (via ScreenRant).

After The Direct reported that Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock would not be wearing his classic blue and red outfit, Gunn took to Twitter and commented on the story.

“Total bullshit,” wrote the filmmaker.

The site ended up taking the story off the air later. However, a netizen ended up capturing the screen of the moment the filmmaker responded.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The Guardians of the Galaxy will embark on a new adventure in Thor: Love and Thunder (Thor 4), before its third film is released.

With the return of James Gunn, the cast consists of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter, Chuk Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, and will also feature the special participation of Daniela Melchior.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 opens in May 2023. While the movie doesn’t premiere, you can watch the other two on Disney+. Click here to subscribe to the stream.