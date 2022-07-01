How a Debbie Harry Look Inspired Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

One of the few elements praised in the film “Suicide Squad” (2016) was the performance and the look of Margot Robbie in the role of Harley Quinn, the Joker’s girlfriend. The David Ayer film had Jared Leto in the role of the famous Batman villain, but Dr. Harleen Quinzell ended up stealing the show – and with a look inspired by Debbie Harry, lead singer of Blondie, although few know it.

In an interview with 2DAY FM’s Rove And Sam radio show at the time of the film’s release, Robbie talked about choosing Harley Quinn’s costume and how a famous photo of Debbie helped her and the production determine the direction to go. The similarity is indeed undeniable.

As per the Daily Mail transcript, the actress stated:

“I tried almost 100 different variations of the costume but when I saw a photo – we found this photo of Debbie Harry – I was like, ‘This is it, it’s really good’.”

Debbie Harry and Harley Quinn

The photo in question was clicked in 1976 and shows the Blondie singer in micro-shorts and a torn shirt, exactly as Harley Quinn wears in the feature. The costume ended up becoming a trademark of the character, who returned in 2021 for “The Suicide Squad”, directed by James Gunn, with a very different look.

