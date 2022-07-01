In the last three years, the referee of Católica x São Paulo only expelled athletes from Brazilian teams | statistical spy

Despite the beautiful victory, the The spotlight of the game turned to the Uruguayan referee Christian Ferreyra, who gave nine warnings to São Paulo players – six yellow cards, in addition to the red ones. There were also two yellow cards for Católica. After this refereeing that gave much to talk about, the Statistical Spy went after Ferreyra’s other appearances in games involving Brazilian clubs.

Calleri receives a red card from referee Christian Ferreyra: he was the third player sent off from São Paulo against Universidad Católica

In the period from 2020 to 2022 (he did not referee matches for Brazilians in 2018 and 2019), the record is nine games of national teams against foreigners commanded by the referee. It is worth mentioning that in the following survey we only consider the cards applied to players.

The nine matches refereed by Christian Ferreyra involving Brazilian teams (2020-2022) Competition Match Yellow cards Brazilian teams Brazilian teams red cards Yellow cards for foreign teams foreign teams red cards South American 2020 Lanus 3 x 2 Sao Paulo 3 0 4 0 Libertadores 2021 University 2 x 3 Palmeiras 5 1 5 0 Libertadores 2021 Santos 1 x 0 Boca Juniors 4 0 two 0 Libertadores 2021 Internacional 0 (4×5) 0 Olympia 1 0 1 0 South American Championship 2021 Bragantino 1 x 0 Rosario Central 6 0 4 0 South American 2022 Ceará 3 x 0 La Guaira 0 0 1 0 Libertadores 2022 Boca Juniors 1 x 1 Corinthians 6 1 3 0 South American 2022 Independent 0 x 2 Ceará 4 0 4 0 South American 2022 Catholic University 2 x 4 Sao Paulo 6 3 two 0 Total: 35 (3.9/game) 5 (0.6/game) 26 (2.9/game) 0

The chart above shows a total of 40 cards for Tupiniquin teams against 26 for opponents from other countries. The difference of 14 warnings, obviously, does not mean favoring either side, but it is relevant – they are 53.8% more cards applied to clubs in Brazil. In addition, Christian Ferreyra sent five players from Brazilian teams to the shower earlier, curiously, all from São Paulo: Alan Empereur (then at Palmeiras, now at Cuiabá), Cantillo (Corinthians), Rodrigo Nestor, Calleri and Igor Vinícius (São Paulo) . The gringo opponents did not have athletes expelled.

As for the final result of the matches, Brazilians don’t have much to complain about. In the nine matches, there were six wins, two draws and only one defeat. In this single setback, in fact, São Paulo had fewer cards than Lanús (three yellow cards, against four yellow ones from the Argentines), in the 2020 South American. overall performance is 74.1% for teams from Brazil in these matches.

In last Thursday’s game, in addition to the nine cards, the number of infractions committed by São Paulo: only ten fouls. It turns out that the reasons were different. Five fouls with the ball rolling generated warnings (arm, pull, wedge and sole). The other four card reasons were unsportsmanlike attitudes and complaints, both being verbal protests to André Anderson and Luciano, both on the bench.

Cards and number of fouls committed by Brazilian teams in the 9 games refereed by Christian Ferreyra (2020-2022)

Lanús 3 x 2 São Paulo – Sudamericana 2020

3 yellow cards: Bruno Alves, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo

16 fouls committed

3 yellow cards: Bruno Alves, Igor Gomes and Reinaldo 16 fouls committed Universitario 2 x 3 Palmeiras – Libertadores 2021

5 yellow cards: Alan Empereur, Danilo Barbosa, Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula and Renan;

1 red card: Alan Empereur

21 fouls committed

5 yellow cards: Alan Empereur, Danilo Barbosa, Felipe Melo, Patrick de Paula and Renan; 1 red card: Alan Empereur 21 fouls committed Santos 1 x 0 Boca Juniors – Libertadores 2021

4 yellow cards: Ângelo, Jean Mota, Kaio Jorge and Lucas Braga

20 fouls committed

4 yellow cards: Ângelo, Jean Mota, Kaio Jorge and Lucas Braga 20 fouls committed Internacional 0 (4×5 on penalties) 0 Olimpia – Libertadores 2021

1 yellow card: Victor Cuesta

9 fouls committed

1 yellow card: Victor Cuesta 9 fouls committed Bragantino 1 x 0 Rosario Central – Sudamericana 2021

6 yellow cards: Artur, Eric Ramires, Jan Hurtado, Lucas Evangelista, Praxedes and Raul

17 fouls committed

6 yellow cards: Artur, Eric Ramires, Jan Hurtado, Lucas Evangelista, Praxedes and Raul 17 fouls committed Ceará 3 x 0 La Guaira – Sudamericana 2022

No card

10 fouls committed

No card 10 fouls committed Boca Juniors 1 x 1 Corinthians – Libertadores 2022

6 yellow cards: Fábio Santos, Gustavo Mantuan, Jô, Raul Gustavo, Renato Augusto and Robson Bambu

1 red card: Cantillo

12 fouls committed

6 yellow cards: Fábio Santos, Gustavo Mantuan, Jô, Raul Gustavo, Renato Augusto and Robson Bambu 1 red card: Cantillo 12 fouls committed Independent 0 x 2 Ceará – South American 2022

4 yellow cards: Lima, Richard Coelho, Richardson and Vina

12 fouls committed

4 yellow cards: Lima, Richard Coelho, Richardson and Vina 12 fouls committed Catholic University 2 x 4 São Paulo – South American 2022

6 yellow cards: André Anderson, Calleri, Igor Vinícius, Luciano, Pablo Maia and Reinaldo

3 red cards: Calleri, Igor Vinícius and Rodrigo Nestor

10 fouls committed