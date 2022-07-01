Infinix reveals new technology for fast charging at 180 W

Infinix is ​​a well-known brand here in Brazil for having its cell phones sold through Positivo. Although it is not as popular as other larger brands, it promises new features that can put it closer to the spotlight, as is the case with its new 180W fast charging technology.

The technology is called Thunder Charge with charging at 180 W and, with that, it intends to enter the competition alongside other major brands such as Xiaomi and the BBK Electronics group such as Realme, Oppo and OnePlus. And you have to race against time as some of them are already moving towards 200 W chargers.

180W fast charging technology is also safer

Infinix itself has already released details about the novelty, revealing that Thunder Charge is capable of charging a 4,500mAh battery from 1% to 50% in just 4 minutes. The time required to go from 0% to 100% was not revealed, but it is expected to be around 15 minutes.

When new technologies that promise high loading speeds are released or announced, it’s always important to keep an eye on the security of the entire process, and Infinix talked about that too. The company revealed that the batteries that will support Thunder Charge have 8C recharge rates, which is an improvement over other devices that have components with 1C to 3C rates.

The fact that it has a higher value in this aspect, in practice, reveals that it has greater protection against overheating while the device is being recharged. In addition, both software and hardware features also help in this protection, as they prevent the battery from ever reaching a temperature above 43 degrees Celsius. These measurements are made with up to 20 specific sensors.

The charger can be used with other devices

In addition to safety, it will also have a longer lifespan, as the battery will use 2 modules in series, each one charging at 90 W. This type of technology is called bidirectional energy delivery, and it is one of the solutions to increase 2% tank longevity compared to traditional batteries.

And an interesting news is that the charger can also be used in other devices. This is because in addition to ensuring 180 W fast charging for compatible cell phones, the adapters can also be used in other recharge protocols with a maximum of 100 W for cell phones from other brands.

It will be able to identify which cable is used and, in this way, limit the operation, which can be to 60 W or 100 W, in case the wire is not your original one.

For now, Infinix has not yet revealed which cell phones are compatible with the new technology, but it is most likely that the next models that will be launched by the company already come with this advantage and compatibility with the 180 W recharge. company already sells devices that have a recharge of up to 120 W, which is capable of charging a cell phone with a 4,500mAh battery (such as the Note 12 VIP) in just 17 minutes.

