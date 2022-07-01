Instagram may abandon video posts; know the reason

Instagram tests ditching video posts in favor of Reels

Reels account for over 20% of the time people spend on Instagram;

The change is part of Instagram’s plan to simplify in-app video.

The novelty is being tested with selected users

Instagram is testing a change that turns video posts into Reels. According to a report by Techcrunch, the company says the change, which is being tested with select users around the world, is part of Instagram’s plan to simplify in-app video.

“We are testing this feature as part of our efforts to simplify and improve the video experience on Instagram,” a spokesperson for Meta said in an email.

A screenshot posted to Twitter by social media consultant Matt Navarra shows that people taking part in the test will see a message in the app that says “video posts are now shared as Reels”.

The message states that if your account is public and you post a video that turns out to be a Reels post, anyone can find the post and use its original audio to create their own Reels. If your account is set to private, your post will only be visible to your followers.

As with any other test, it’s unknown when or if Instagram plans to roll out the change more widely. If the novelty becomes permanent, it can present some challenges. For example, it can be difficult to post a horizontal video if it is uploaded in a vertical format from Reels. Also, Instagram hasn’t said how this change will affect current videos on Instagram.

Testing occurs when Meta bets high on Reels. As part of its Q1 2022 earnings, the company revealed that Reels now account for more than 20% of the time people spend on Instagram. Not surprisingly, Instagram is looking to expand Reels even further, replacing video posts altogether.

Last year, Instagram boss Adam Mosseri said the app was “no longer a photo-sharing app,” noting that the company was prioritizing a shift to video amid significant competition from TikTok and YouTube.