Instagram tests face verification through AI; check out this news

O Instagram is a social network whose minimum age allowed for users is 13 years old, but some children try to circumvent this rule in order to create a profile on application. Therefore, the verification of Instagram with AI (artificial intelligence) is being tested, with the aim of confirming the age of users.

Instagram currently requests an age verification when people try to change their date of birth. This type of verification works through photos of identification documents. However, know now the new alternatives of the social network to verify the age of individuals.

Controversies with Instagram regarding the protection of young people

Amid some controversy and accusations of not doing enough to protect younger people on the app, Instagram has started testing two new ways to check the age of users in the United States.

One is third-party verification: three adult followers are invited to verify the age of a teenager. On the other hand, the second way is through artificial intelligence.

Face verification on Instagram through artificial intelligence

Instagram is using a system from the company Yoti, which is able to define the age of a person with a video selfie. According to the company, this estimate is based on a computing technique called a neural network.

However, according to a Yoti error rate table, this tool fails more in people with darker skin tones and in women. Thus, the margin of error can vary from 1.56 years for those aged between 13 and 17 years and, on the other hand, 2.22 years for users aged between 18 and 24 years.

Although it seems revolutionary, the AI ​​feature that will be used by Instagram may not be so perfect, after all, younger users can circumvent the system by asking older people to perform the age verification part through this intelligence.