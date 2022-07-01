Instagram wants to turn all videos on the social network into Reels – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

O Instagram wants all videos on the platform to be Reels. To compete with the TikTok, Meta’s social network has plans to simplify posting and viewing short videos in the app. For now, the feature is in the testing phase, and only a select few users can try out the function.

On Twitter, the social media consultant Matt Navarra published a photo that shows the announcement of the novelty. The image says that “video posts are now shared as Reels”. This means that even horizontal recordings will be classified as Reels from now on.

The announcement further states that if the user’s account is public, anyone can find the Reels by the search tool. Thus, it is possible to use the audio from the video to create another Reel with the remix function. Instagram, however, offers an option to change the privacy of content.

If the profile is set to private, only followers will be able to see the Reels. In this case, not even followers can remix videossince all contents are private.

It is worth noting that this news from Instagram still in testing phase and has no release date for the general public. The social network still needs to deal with some issues, such as converting videos shot horizontally into Reels.

We also don’t know if the change will affect videos already published on the platform. It is important to remember that not all Instagram tests are released permanentlythen you have to wait for the company’s next steps.

Meta has increasingly encouraged the publication of Reels on its social networks. In the financial report for the first quarter of 2022, the company highlighted that the Instagram users spend 20% of their time watching short videos on the platform.

Investing in Reels is a way to compete with video-focused social media giants such as TikTok and YouTube. Since last year, the head of Instagram, Adam Mosserisaid that the platform “is no longer a photo-sharing application”, valuing videos.

In addition, the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerbergstated that Reels is the fastest growing Facebook content across platforms.

