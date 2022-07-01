iPhone 13 PRO Max and Mini at the lowest price tonight!

Another dawn of discounts at Fast Shop! For those who still don’t know, during the night the virtual store has huge discounts, practically a Black Friday! And this time, two iPhone models will join the “joke”, the new iPhone 13, launched at the end of 2021, and the mini model. Enjoy, because it ends at 6 in the morning. See the Pro Max differentials and values:

The biggest upgrade to the Pro camera system to date.

Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive experience.

A15 Bionic chip with impressive speed.

Ultra-fast 5G. Sturdy design.

A huge leap in battery life

iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple (128GB) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive experience. A15 Bionic chip with impressive speed. Ultra-fast 5G. Sturdy design. And a huge leap in battery life. Photo: Publicity/Fast Shop

BRL 6,899.00 BRL 10,799.00 at Fast Shop

About its OLED screen, we can say that it is possible to see the clearest colors even exposed to the sun, and its design was thought to be stronger and more resistant to water and dust. In all, there are 5 different colors available on the iPhone 13 – click to buy with R$1,140 off

iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple (128GB) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive experience. A15 Bionic chip with impressive speed. Ultra-fast 5G. Sturdy design. And a huge leap in battery life. Photo: Publicity/Fast Shop

BRL 6,899.00 BRL 10,799.00 at Fast Shop

Apple iPhone 13 mini (128GB)

And if screen size is not an issue for you, and you still want to pay cheaper, the mini model, enters at a discount this morning. The most advanced dual camera system on an iPhone, and the A15 Bionic Chip ensures speed still love.

The most advanced dual camera system on an iPhone. A15 Bionic chip with impressive speed. A leap in battery life. Sturdy design. Ultra-fast 5G. And brighter Super Retina XDR display.

BRL 4,399.00 BRL 6,599.00 at Fast Shop

