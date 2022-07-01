iPhone 14: Apple to reduce initial shipment by 10%, report says

Apple may have reduced the number of processor orders for the iPhone 14 line, devices expected to hit the market next September. The information was revealed in a report published by Digitimes this Friday (1).

The Digitimes article cites that Taiwanese TSMC, Apple’s main chip supplier, had a sudden drop in orders from three major customers. AMD and NVIDIA reportedly cut back on component production, while the Cupertino giant cut 10% of processor orders for the iPhone 14 series.

“It is understood that Apple has already started mass production of the iPhone 14 line, but the initial shipment of 90 million units has been reduced by 10%,” the report mentions.

Digitimes also indicates that the slowdown in electronics consumption should worsen in the second half of 2022. So, the drop in supply and demand for these products could be “worse than expected” and cause a “major shock to the market”.

High demand from the Chinese market

The scenario described by Digitimes is quite different from what was commented on by reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo last Thursday (30). On Twitter, the expert revealed that market research indicates that demand for the iPhone 14 in China already exceeds the numbers of the iPhone 13 in its debut in 2021.

According to Kuo, distributors, third-party retailers and even “changers” would be paying double the cost price to get lots of new Apple phones at launch. As a result, “solid demand” from the Chinese market would reduce the risk of production cuts.

Although other major brands are suffering from “stranded” inventories due to lack of demand, the analyst says that this will not happen with the iPhone 14 series. second half of 2022.

iPhone 14 debut

Following Apple’s traditional calendar, the iPhone 14 line should be announced in September 2022. In particular, the series should introduce the new iPhone 14 Max variant — or iPhone 14 Plus — and retire the mini model.

As per the leaks, the premium duo iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max should use TSMC’s new A16 Bionic chipset with 4nm architecture. The “base” iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models can adopt an updated version of the 5nm A15 Bionic used in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In addition, the phones can have 6 GB of RAM as standard, longer battery life and receive improvements to the front camera. Meanwhile, Pro devices are expected to gain new 48MP rear cameras.

