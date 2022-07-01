iPhone 15 Years: cell phone prototype is worth R$ 2.6 million today | Cell

The world’s first iPhone hit stores on June 29, 2007. Fifteen years later, just compare Apple’s latest cell phone model – the iPhone 13 – with the first generation to see how much the device has evolved. A youtuber went further and managed to gain access to some rare iPhone prototypes, dating back to 2006.

Luke Miani showed off prototype iPhone units, each valued at $500,000. One of the very rare pieces was manufactured in a week and comes equipped with testing software that looks nothing like iOS.

🔎 Apple director accuses Samsung of having made ‘poor copies’ of the iPhone

2 of 7 iPhone Prototype valued at BRL 2.6 million — Photo: Luke Miani iPhone prototype valued at BRL 2.6 million — Photo: Luke Miani

📝 iPhone worth it? Leave your testimonial

Some models of the prototype shown by Miani have a look closer to the final version that Apple presented, including the plastic screen that was later abandoned in favor of the glass screen.

3 of 7 iPhone prototype testing software interface — Photo: Luke Miani iPhone prototype testing software interface — Photo: Luke Miani

Meanwhile, two units were so pre-launch that they still had stickers pasted on the back with information on the device’s supply parts. One of the antennas and the proximity sensor were supplied by Foxconn. The battery was from Sony.

4 of 7 One of the rare iPhone prototypes was so far before launch that it even had a sticker with the vendors description — Photo: Luke Miani One of the rare iPhone prototypes was so pre-launch that it even had a sticker describing the vendors — Photo: Luke Miani

On the back of one of the models, instead of recording the amount of internal storage, there is the following inscription: “This device has not been authorized as required by FCC rules”. Check out the video of Apple’s smartphone prototypes below.

The Apple device has changed the way the world thinks about using a cell phone. When the first model was launched, the idea was to unify iPod functions with a phone with internet access. At the product’s debut, Steve Jobs was quite emphatic when he said that, on that day, they were making history.

Fifteen years later, the iPhone dictates trends in the market and has positioned itself as the most desired smartphone in the world, in addition to dominating the ranking of best-selling cell phones of 2021.

5 of 7 iPhone 4 had a reworked finish — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo iPhone 4 had a reworked finish — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo

Although today there is the iPhone 13, which is considered one of the best smartphones in the world, the company has already launched many other iconic devices that are in people’s memory. The 2010 iPhone 4, for example, is seen as the most iconic iPhone ever made. In addition to the performance leap, there was a drastic change in industrial design, with the adoption of metal on the sides and glass on the back.

6 of 7 iPhone 5C was a darling of Brazilians — Photo: TechTudo iPhone 5C was a darling of Brazilians — Photo: TechTudo

Later, came the iPhone 5 (2012), which became a joke because of the new screen size: 4 inches against the 3.5 inches of previous generations. Although today this size is considered small, at the time it was seen by many as too big or “too tall”.

A year later, the company launched the iconic iPhone 5C with a plastic back and many colors. The product had a more affordable price and was very successful in Brazil.

7 of 7 iPhone X was heavily criticized for the cutout on the screen, which exists to this day — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo iPhone X was heavily criticized for the cutout on the screen, which exists to this day — Photo: Luciana Maline/TechTudo

The iPhone X, launched in 2017, came as a model commemorating the ten-year anniversary of Apple’s smartphone. With an “infinite” screen, the model shocked the public by the absence of the traditional home button and the debut of the Face ID facial unlock. Despite being praised for its unprecedented performance, it was heavily criticized for the presence of the cutout on the screen, the notch. Since then, the design of iPhones has changed little.

with information from Apple Insider

Check out all about the iPhone 13 in the video below