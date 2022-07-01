“It’s a rudiment of the Cold War”: Putin’s criticism of NATO and the West

Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned this Thursday a NATO stuck “in the Cold War” and assured that “nothing has changed” regarding Russian military plans in Ukraine, after Allied chief Jens Stoltenberg demanded that it “immediately end” the war. war.

“NATO is a rudiment of a bygone era, of the Cold War. In this regard, we were always told that it had changed, that it was now more of a political union, but everyone was looking for reasons and possibilities to impose it as a military organization”, Putin assured the Russian media during his visit to Turkmenistan.

Putin, who in this way responded to the numerous criticisms leveled at the summit Madrid’s ally, considered that the unipolar world promoted by the West is an anachronism and a danger for the international system, and underlined that the Kremlin bets on cooperation with the UN, the G20 and the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa).

In this senseexpressed willingness to engage in dialogue with the West on arms control and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destructionor in relation to the stability of energy and food markets.

In a reference to the decision to consider Russia as the main threat to Euro-Atlantic security, Putin addressed the United States and its obsession with always looking for external enemies.

In this context, he recalled that Stoltenberg assured in the Spanish capital that the allied bloc had been preparing since 2014 for a confrontation with his country.

“Since 2014 they were preparing some actions against us, it is not a new thing. This precisely explains our firm action in defense of our own interests”, she pointed out.

Putin has also railed against the “exclusivity” of the West and its refusal to accept the loss of its dominant role in the world.

“hidden under the facade of a supposed orderbased on rules and other dubious concepts, try to control and guide global processes in their own way, promote the construction of hermetic blocs and coalitions, which adopt decisions that only suit one country, the United States”, he summarized.

When referring to Allied appeal for Putin to order Russian troop withdrawal the territory of Ukraine, “a democratic and sovereign nation”, the Russian leader considered that “nothing has changed”.

“I have nothing to add. The final objective was announced, the liberation of the Donbass, the defense of these populations and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia itself. It’s all,” she said.

In an allusion to the deadlines, Putin considered it “incorrect” to address this issue and recalled that they are dependent on the “intensity” of the fighting, and when the Kremlin intends “as a priority” to reduce casualties in the ranks of the Russian army.

“I am inherently the supreme commander, but anyway I finished my course at the General Staff Academy,” he recalled.

Putin also considered that the western powers do not intend to defend the Ukrainiansrather to satisfy its own interests, “to confirm its role in the world, to confirm its leadership, if not its hegemony and, literally, its imperialist ambitions”.

Therefore, and if Moscow had not taken the initiative in the face of Western plans to turn Ukraine into a “bridgehead” and “anti-Russia”, its country would have to face forever “with that sword of Damocles”.

In a reference to future accession of Finland and Sweden to NATOthe Russian President warned again that he would respond with similar measures in the event of the installation of allied military contingents and equipment in the territories of the two Scandinavian countries.

“With Sweden and Finland we don’t have the problems that we unfortunately have with Ukraine. We have no disputes or territorial problems, there is nothing to worry about in relation to the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO. If that’s what they intend, then move on,” she said.