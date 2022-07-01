It’s #FAKE message that talks about fraud in the ‘dark room’ of the TSE and malware on flash cards at the polls | Fact or Fake

A message circulates on social media that mentions the existence of a dark room at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), points out this room as equivalent to the TSE safe room and claims that this environment allows fraud in elections. In addition, it points out the existence of malware on flash cards that alters the outcome of the polls. IS FAKE.

The TSE clarifies that, contrary to what was exposed in the false message, there is not a ‘dark room’ in the TSE, but rather two safe rooms installed on the premises of the TSE’s information technology secretariat (STI): one hosts the TSE’s datacenter and , the other, the certifying authority of the ballot boxes and the source code of the election systems (after being sealed). Both spaces are monitored 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by at least three people. safe room where the totalization computer is located is different from the totalization team space. (See below)

The TSE says that safe rooms are tested and certified environments that protect the data center from fire, heat, moisture, corrosive gases, smoke, water, theft, burglary, unauthorized access, sabotage, impact, dust, explosion, magnetism, and firearms.

The safe-room is not a product specially developed for the safekeeping of voting systems. It is a market product, and according to the TSE other institutions in Brasília have a similar space: Serpro, Correios, Federal Senate (Prodasen), Federal Police and Attorney General’s Office.

Access to TSE rooms, controlled by biometrics, is restricted to a few public servants of the Electoral Justice. “To have an idea of ​​the level of security, to open the rooms, it is necessary to read the fingerprints of more than one server at the same time, in addition to a specific badge. Both to enter and to leave the room it is necessary that each door of the previous level is closed”, says the TSE.

In addition to the electronic voting systems, the data of all Brazilian voters (electoral registration), including those referring to biometrics (identification through fingerprints), the Electoral Justice network and the servers through which the programs are run are also available. totally safe in STI safe room.

The servers that have access to these environments do not have credentials to consult the content of the information, that is, there is no possibility of interfering in the results of the election or manipulation of the data.

Totalization team room is open to MP, OAB and PF

The false text also says that TSE technicians are sheltering in the dark room (safe room) and suggests that there may be internal fraud in the votes there.

The TSE clarifies that safe room where the totalization computer is located is different from the totalization team space.

The tally team room is specifically reserved for observing the tallying and reporting of election votes. Electoral Justice technicians are on site to support the Regional Electoral Courts (TREs) and monitor this process.

On election day, the space is open to representatives of inspection bodies, such as the Public Ministry (MP), the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB), the Federal Police and political parties.

Although these institutions accompany the process, there is no possibility of interference in the election result or manipulation of data that could compromise the final result of the electiononce the result of each polling station is released as soon as the election ends, with the issuance of Ballot Boxes (BU). In Elections 2022, these vouchers will be released in real time, throughout the aggregation process.

Flash cards have no malware

Another lie that is part of the fake text says that “a flash card, which loads the machines with some malware can do a disgraceful damage to the election, electing whoever they want to be elected”.

The TSE clarifies that it is not true that information entered in electronic voting machines before the beginning of voting can be altered by hackers. You memory cards are delivered empty by the manufacturer to the TREs, which upload the information via a password-protected TSE application connected only to an internal network.

According to the TSE, the electronic voting machine works with two types of media: one in a memory card format (flash card), and another in an exclusive format for the Electoral Court, known as result memory, a kind of pen drive.

The first stage of preparing the main, justification and contingency ballot boxes is completed after installing the operating system, programs, libraries and electoral data. The second and last stage is concluded with the accomplishment of several tests to verify the correct functioning of the ballot box.

Load memory cards, known as load flash, are used in the first part of the ballot box preparation for the election. In the last part, the ballot box uses voting memory cards and result memories together.

Although the computer used by the agency can have access to the internet, this connection is not used to transmit data to the flash cards, which is done via an internal network. In this way, attempts to insert tampered software through an external connection would be frustrated, since the urn checks digital signatures and only works with programs certified by the TSE.

