Joey King reveals he used weed to film sensitive scene in Kissing Booth 3 – Movie News

Netflix’s success, the teen franchise, A Barraca do Beijo, features Joey King and Jacob Elordi.

Do you know Joey King? Well, famous for being the protagonist of the A Barraca do Beijo franchise, the actress said she was under the influence of marijuana while recording a scene for the third film. The revelation was made during an interview with the talk show Jimmy KimmelLive!where King claimed to have used the drug to get into character.

“It was very unprofessional. I had seven more scenes to shoot. I got so high (…) You know when you’re really high and all you can say is ‘I’m so high’? It was like I was”said the artist.

For those who have seen the film, the take in question is the moment when Elle vents to Lee (Joel Courtney), saying she is exhausted from trying to make everyone happy. In doubt whether she wants to study at UC Berkeley or go to Harvard and be with her lover, Noah (Jacob Elordi), the character cries with her best friend.





Joey also confessed that, on the same day, Taylor Zakhar Perez, another cast member, also used the drug, with the difference that he had already finished shooting his scenes.

It is worth mentioning that A Barraca do Beijo 3 was shot in South Africa, where the plant is decriminalized for personal use. That is, despite being unprofessional — as the actress herself admits — the act was not illegal. Actors who advocate cannabis, such as Pete Davidson and Kevin Smith, claim that the drug increases artistic ability.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE HAS ALSO RECORDED UNDER MARIJUANA





Last year, during a question and answer session to promote Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence had her unconventional acting method revealed by the director of the feature film, Adam McKay (The Big Short and Vice). According to the filmmaker, the actress recorded a certain scene of the film under the influence of marijuana, as she needed to look high during the take.

“I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant [na época]”, declared Lawrence. McKay even confirmed that filming took place before the start of pregnancy.

“Jen was like, ‘Will you give me a little improv?’ – something we always do. And I thought, ‘No, you can get high’”, recalled the director. He even confessed that he almost screwed Lawrence on set, inventing the actress to do a monologue in the state she was in. “But I would look at Jen and say, ‘I can’t do this. It would be too mean.’ So I left her alone.”he explained.

