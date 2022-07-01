Jokic Signs Biggest Contract in NBA History; see news from free agency | nba

The opening day of the NBA’s new contract market did not reserve major star team changes, but renewal deals worth billions of reais have already been announced. Nikola Jokic, MVP of the last two seasons, agreed to stay with the Denver Nuggets for five years and 264 million dollars, or more than 1.3 billion reais. It is the biggest contract in league history.

Phoenix Suns’ Devin Booker and Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal also extended their agreements with their respective franchises by the maximum amounts, per the rules. The first was right for four years and 214 million dollars (more than 1.1 billion reais). The second, for five years and 251 million dollars (more than 1.3 billion reais).

Nikola Jokic is named NBA MVP for the second time – Photo: Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The point guard Jalen Brunson was the biggest highlight of the first hours of negotiations between the players who changed teams. He leaves the Dallas Mavericks, for which he was a finalist in the Western Conference, and signs with the New York Knicks for four seasons and $104 million. He is the first athlete in NBA history to close a deal worth more than 100 million without being called up to the All-Star Game beforehand.

Among other signings already agreed, winger PJ Tucker leaves the Miami Heat and will play for the Philadelphia 76ers for three years and 33.2 million dollars. Lonnie Walker leaves the San Antonio Spurs and signs with the Los Angeles Lakers for one year and $6.5 million. Malik Monk, ex-Lakers, joins the Sacramento Kings for two years and $19 million.

Check out the main new contracts already announced:

remain in the teams

Player Position Team new contract
Bradley Beal shipowner Washington Wizards 5 years/251 million
Devin Booker shipowner Phoenix Suns 4 years/214 million
Anfernee Simons shipowner Portland Trail Blazers 4 years/100 million
Tyus Jones shipowner Memphis Grizzlies 2 years/30 million
Victor Oladipo shipowner Miami Heat 1 year/11 million
Nicolas Batum Allah Los Angeles Clippers 2 years/22 million
Jae Sean Tate Allah Houston Rockets 3 years/22 million
Marvin Bagley Allah Detroit Pistons 3 years/37 million
Nikola Jokic pivot Denver Nuggets 5 years/264 million
Bobby Portis pivot Milwaukee Bucks 4 years/49 million
Mo Bamba pivot Orlando Magic 2 years/21 million

PJ Tucker leaves the Miami Heat (Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

change teams

Player Position last team new team new contract
Jalen Brunson shipowner Dallas Mavericks New York Knicks 4 years/104 million
Lonnie Walker IV shipowner San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers 1 year/6 million
Malik Monk shipowner Los Angeles Lakers Sacramento Kings 2 years/19 million
Joe Ingles Allah Portland Trail Blazers Milwaukee Bucks 1 year/6 million
PJ Tucker Allah Miami Heat Philadelphia 76ers 3 years/33 million
Kyle Anderson Allah Memphis Grizzlies Minnesota Timberwolves 2 years/18 million
JaVal McGee pivot Phoenix Suns Dallas Mavericks 3 years/20 million
DeAndre Jordan pivot Philadelphia 76ers Denver Nuggets 1 year/undisclosed
Isaiah Hartenstein pivot Los Angeles Clippers New York Knicks 2 years/16 million
Damian Jones pivot Sacramento Kings Los Angeles Lakers 2 years/undisclosed

