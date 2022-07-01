Jorge Braga gets emotional when he is honored in Nova Friburgo: ‘No one goes with impunity for the passion of Botafogo fans’

Involved in what appears to be a crisis principle behind the scenes of the BotafogoCEO Jorge Braga was honored last Thursday night (6/30) at Nova Friburgo City Council. While Glorioso lost to América-MG in Belo Horizonte, the executive received a special motion of praise.

The honor was a project of the councilor Max Bill (Avante-RJ), who is also an advisor to Botafogo. In his brief speech in the Chamber’s tribune, Jorge Braga did not hide his emotion.

– I have some experience in restructuring companies, I went through very complicated projects, but certainly my biggest challenge in life was Botafogo. I learned that it’s never just football, it’s emotion, it’s love, it’s people’s involvement – said the CEO, continuing:

– Nobody passes with impunity for the passion of the Botafogo fans. My two youngest children only watch the game now dressed all in Botafogo, with the mantle, the flag… I’m very emotional. I want to thank you so much for the tribute and I would like to wish our Botafogo eternal life.

Jorge Braga received the tribute for “services rendered to Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas and for the relevant contribution to the creation of the club’s SAF”, but shared the merits for restructuring the club with the political powers of Alvinegro.

– I can’t help but say that no one does anything alone. This process of transforming Botafogo was only possible with the support of President Durcesio, by the presidents of the Deliberative Council, Mauro (Sodré), and Fiscal, André (Araújo Souza) and by the counselors for their qualified contribution – he said.

crisis principle

This Thursday, Botafogo sent a letter to Ferj removing Jorge Braga as the club’s representative in the entity. The alvinegro executive, in a note sent to the press, revealed “surprise” at the event, making it clear that the decision was not communicated.