July KaBuM Gamer! brings raffles and gives up to 70% off

In a new edition, the e-commerce prepares an entire month dedicated to gamers, with unbeatable offers on thousands of products, live commerce, tournaments in different modalities and much more!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS salary in 2023: value is released and surprises

KaBuM!, the largest technology and games e-commerce in Latin America, announces the start of the long-awaited july gamerone of the company’s main actions in the year that will bring promotional and engagement activations to the brand’s customers and fans.

Throughout the month, e-commece will have unbeatable offers with up to 70% off thousands of tech and gamer products, such as monitors, mice, keyboards and video cards, among others. The KaBuM! will also draw a Gamer Loot worth R$ 45,000 equipped with the best selection of hardware, peripherals and accessories, which include processor, water cooler, memory, motherboard, GPU, power supply, SSD, HD, mouse, keyboard, headset, monitor, webcam and microphone.

How to participate?

To compete for the prize, it is possible to redeem a coupon through the KaBuM! app, or for every BRL 300 in e-commerce purchases. It is also worth paying attention to the following tips to guarantee double coupons and boost your chances of winning:

Promotion and engagement

In addition to Loot Gamer equipped with the best products to evolve gameplay, the program includes challenges, discount coupons, live commerce and championships in different modalities.

Gas voucher: almost half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast

All July Gamer details are available on the special promotion page and on KaBuM!’s social networks.

About KaBuM!

Founded in 2003, KaBuM! is one of the pioneers in Brazilian e-commerce and, today, is among the largest companies in the segment in Latin America, being the largest Brazilian reference in online technology retail. This performance is the result of a company obsessed with agility, quality of service, innovation, speed of delivery and respect for the consumer. The KaBuM! has the highest ratings and quality seals on the internet in Brazil. Since its foundation, the e-commerce has already placed more than 20 million orders in more than 5 thousand cities in Brazil. www.kabum.com.br.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Disclosure / KaBum!