Kung Fu Panda: Netflix series gets new trailer – Check it out

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight coming soon to the catalog of Netflix and we have a new trailer to show you. So, first of all, check out the trailer for the series below:

In addition to the return of Jack Black for the role of the protagonist, James Hong as Mr. Ping and Amy Hill as Pei Pei, the series also has Rita Ora as Wandering Blade.

If all goes as expected, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight hits Netflix on July 14th.

“Follow the adventures of Po, who teams up with a sensible English knight named Wandering Blade to find a collection of four powerful weapons before a mysterious pair of weasels do and save the world from destruction.”

By the way, below we have more about the original film of the franchise:

“Po is a panda who works at his family’s noodle shop and dreams of becoming a kung fu master. His dream comes true when, unexpectedly, he must fulfill an ancient prophecy and study the martial art with his idols, the Furious Five. Po needs all the wisdom, strength, and skill he can muster to protect his people from an evil snow leopard.”

And what a star cast we have Jack Black as Po, Dustin Hoffman as Master Shifu, Angelina Jolie as Master Tigress, Lucy Liu as Master Viper, Jackie Chan as Master Monkey, Seth Rogen as Master Praying Mantis, David Cross as Master Crane, between others.

