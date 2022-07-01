Lady Di’s Birthday: Five productions to watch online and remember the ‘people’s princess’

It’s been 25 years since Diana’s death, victim of a car accident resulting from a paparazzi chase in Paris. The Princess of Wales, affectionately called Lady Di by her English subjects and admirers around the world, was a woman who marked her time as an example of courage, altruism, modernity and spontaneity in the face of the rigidity of the British Crown. That were qualities, flaws and details of her story that we don’t know, but that were portrayed in different ways and looks in the numerous productions inspired by the monarch.

Diana would have turned 61 this July 1st and we have separated here 5 productions available online for you to remember the life and legacy of the “people’s princess”.

The Crown (Netflix)

The series, which is already in its fifth season in November this year, could not fail to be on this list. In its 4th season we were able to follow the wedding of Charles, played by Dominic West and Diana, portrayed in a noteworthy interpretation by the young actress Elizabeth Debecki. In the upcoming season, which is set to depict the details of royalty in the ’90s, we’ll likely follow the Welsh couple’s turbulent separation.

Diana – Naomi Watts (Globoplay)

Starring Naomi Watts in the role of Lady Di, the film starts from the period when the princess is about to divorce Charles. Dividing her life between the solitude of the palace and those she begins a secret relationship with.

Diana 7 days – (Globoplay) – documentary

The documentary looks at the seven days leading up to Princess Diana’s death in 1997 and delves into how she became such an iconic figure to people around the world. The testimonies of Princes William and Harry are especially touching.

Spencer – (Apple TV) –

Films, documentaries and TV specials about Lady Di abound. Some faithful to reality, others who seem more interested in depreciating Diana’s image than paying homage to her. But none made a point of showing Diana as human as Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart, directed by Pablo Larraín. Stewart’s incredible work earned her a 2022 Oscar nomination.